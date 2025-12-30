In the ring, what goes wrong for Davis starts with rhythm and feet. He likes to work at his own tempo, pick shots, and keep things tidy. When he waits too long on reads, his output dips and he gives away stretches of rounds. If he falls into watching Ortiz, jabbing half-heartedly and pulling back in straight lines, he will bleed rounds and end up chasing points with single counters instead of putting combinations together.

Ortiz brings a real problem. He has already gone twelve at world level with Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez and did not unravel in either fight. He uses his feet, reach and stance to disturb rhythm, works off the jab, and is comfortable making a “clean” fighter look uncomfortable and tight. He can fight off the back foot, change tempo, and nick rounds with sharp touches while the other guy is still trying to set the table.​

For Davis, that means this is not some showcase. Ortiz can spoil his pace, draw him into overthinking and make his flashy stuff come in isolated moments instead of steady control. If Davis does not set the tone early with a solid jab, good distance and proper work rate, he can get walked around the ring and made to look like the one reacting instead of dictating.

This fight exposes his professionalism and ring maturity more than anything. It shows whether he can handle a disciplined, awkward operator after a very public weight blunder, and whether he can keep his shape mentally and physically when the fight does not suit his preferred rhythm. A shaky win with lazy spells, or a clear loss, tells the industry he is not ready to be trusted at the top of a card or rushed into the likes of Richardson Hitchins at 140, no matter how talented the hands are.​

If this goes wrong, Davis stops being moved like a future mainstay and starts getting handled like damaged stock. One bad night on the scale can be forgiven. A second big stage where he either looks undisciplined, confused under steady pressure, or gets nicked by a man he was supposed to beat, and he gets pushed out of the fast lane and into the pile of lads who have to scrap their way back for every chance.