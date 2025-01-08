Itauma – Huni Could Fight for WBO Interim Heavyweight Title

Before his quick and exciting stoppage win over Shaun Potgeiter on today’s Jai Opetaia-David Nyika card in Australia, there was some talk that, should he get the win and remain unbeaten, Justis Huni could fight unbeaten British prospect/contender Moses Itauma. Now, as per a news story from Talk Sport, there is a chance these two could fight one another with the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line.

A fight between the two young, unbeaten, and hungry heavyweights would be a fight most welcome by the fans – and it would be a risky bit of match-making on both sides – but if the WBO interim strap was on the line, the fight would be more significant.

Huni is now 12-0(7), and he says he will fight again after he has sorted out a minor elbow injury. Itauma is currently 11-0(9), and he is coming off a quick and very impressive stoppage of another Australian fighter in Demsey McKean, who he iced inside a round last month. Now, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri has confirmed to Talk Sport that the two young heavyweights are sufficiently ranked to fight for the WBO interim title. Huni is ranked #5 with the WBO, Itauma #6.

“So the first fighters on the rankings (these being Zhilei Zhang, Martin Bakole, Tyson Fury, Agit Kabayel) are committed to future fights so that makes them unavailable,” Olivieri said. “Moses Itauma, certainly, if we are going down the ratings and those scenarios arise, he will be next to fight. I’m not going to say that’s definitely going to happen, but it could happen as Moses will be in line to fight for an interim belt.”

Again, this is an interesting fight, and the winner could walk away with an interim version of a world heavyweight title after comparatively little time in the sport at the pro level. Who wins if Huni and Itauma do get it on this year? So far, nobody has been able to really challenge Itauma, while Huni was given a real test by Kevin Lerena back in March of last year. Itauma is just 20 years old, Huni is 25.

Both men have plenty of support and believers who feel they can go all the way to the top. If, however, Itauma and Huni do fight each other, one man will be knocked back with a defeat. Again, who wins if/when these two clash?