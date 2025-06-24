Alalshikh Planning Big Four-Fight Card For November: Boots-Ortiz, Ituama-Bakole, Zepeda-Cruz, Mbilli-Martinez

Fight fans could be in store for yet another stacked card courtesy of Turki Alalshikh, this in November. And the card the Saudi money man has in mind would feature three fighters who already have a fight set before then. Speaking with The Ring, Alalshikh revealed the four fights he now aims to make for November on a big Riyadh card.

“We are talking now with all of our friends about doing a card in November,” Alalshikh said. “I hope to have [Vergil] Ortiz against Boots [Ennis], [Martin] Bakole against [Moses] Itauma, [William] Zepeda against [Andy] Cruz, and [Christian] Mbilli against [Lester] Martinez.”

November’s Blockbuster Blueprint

Four potentially thrilling fights, I think you will agree. But can Turki get each of these fights made? We sure hope so, let’s put it that way.

In the meantime, unbeaten heavyweight hotshot Itauma must come through his August 16 fight with veteran Dillian Whyte, while Zepeda fights Shakur Stevenson on July 12, this by no means a guaranteed win for the all-action Zepeda. As for Mbilli, who is also a thoroughly exciting ring warrior, he has to get through Maciej Sulacki, who he will fight this Friday night with the WBC interim super middleweight belt on the line.

Can Turki Build Another Mega-Card?

But Alalshikh enjoys looking ahead, and he is always trying to outdo himself with each stacked card that he puts on in the ever-moving boxing universe. Boots against Ortiz would of course be an absolutely awesome fight to see, and a good case could indeed be made for either unbeaten fighter coming out on top, maybe in a real war that would bring out the greatness in both men. Itauma against Bakole, and in shape Bakole, would be very interesting, while unbeaten Cuban 135 pounder Cruz is for many a star of the future and it would be great seeing him in there with Zepeda, regardless of how Zepeda gets on against Shakur next month.

Again, let’s see if Turki can make each of these four extremely solid fights happen, and all on the same night.

This would be one pay-per-view card nobody would moan about paying for.