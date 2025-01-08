Eddie Hearn Calls For Jai Opetaia – Gilberto Ramirez Fight Next

A unification showdown between the two best cruiserweights in the world: Jai Opetaia and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. It could happen as a stand-alone fight, or it could feature on the in-the-works ‘5 Vs. 5’ that “rival promoters” Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya are currently working on. But this is a fight that simply has to happen.

Opetaia, speaking with The Stomping Ground shortly after his scary, early candidate for KO of the Year over a game-late sub in David Nykia, said, “Sign me up, I’ll be team captain,” when asked about the possibility of him fighting Zurdo on the upcoming ‘5 Vs. 5.’ While Hearn, also speaking with The Stomping Ground, said the unification fight has to happen and should happen next. IBF ruler Opetaia wants it, and we hope WBA and WBO boss Ramirez is as keen.

Hearn and De La Hoya have had their differences, and perhaps still do, but they have shown they can work together, and this fight really does make all the sense in the world. But who wins if/when Opetaia, 27-0(21), and Ramirez, 47-1(30) rumble? Both men seem to be at their peak right now, although Opetaia seems to keep on getting better and better, and he is 29 to Ramirez’ 33 years. And both rival 200-pound champions have an exciting, fan-friendly style and approach.

This one could well prove to be a cruiserweight classic. Opetaia was nothing short of vicious today, his brutally accurate shots obliterating Nyika and seeing to it that the stricken fighter required oxygen as he thankfully recovered from the bombs he took in that fourth round. It would be fascinating to hear what Ramirez thought of his potential upcoming rival’s handy work, as it would be interesting to hear what De La Hoya thinks of Opetaia’s latest performance.

Opetaia, who more and more people are saying is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world today, is starting to have that look the special ones have when we start to think they might never lose a fight. If anyone can beat Opetaia at cruiserweight, though, it could be Ramirez. But already, there is a good deal of talk of Opetaia going up to heavyweight one day.

With the Australian southpaw, are we looking at a future great of the sport?