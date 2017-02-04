Mikey Garcia open to big fights in the UK; talks Flanagan, Crolla-Linares winner, Campbell

Thanks to his stunning return KO win over Dejan Zlaticanin, three-weight ruler Mikey Garcia is one of the hottest fighters on the scene today, and everyone wants to see what the unbeaten 29-year-old does next. Currently 36-0(30) and the WBC lightweight champ, Garcia has a ton of options.

One of these options is to fight in the UK, against one of the rival 135 pound champions from these shores. And Garcia, as he explained to Sky Sports, very much likes the idea of fighting a big fight in England.





“I would love the opportunity to get over there,” Garcia said. “I know we’ve got a lot of boxing support in the UK and it’s been a big, big tradition over there. I am open to different options. I would love to unify the titles against the winner of Linares or Crolla. I would like to fight Terry Flanagan for the WBO title. I haven’t really seen [Luke] Campbell, but I have heard of him, because he holds the lower version of the WBC [title]. If he is a top contender and a worthy challenger then, of course, I would face him.”

Garcia would be a big hit in the UK; as he is everywhere he fights due to his exciting style and approach. If a big fight between he and either Crolla (if Crolla can upset the odds and avenge his heavy points loss to the classy Linares) or Flanagan could be arranged, Garcia’s presence in the UK would all but definitely guarantee a great fight. But could Flanagan, Crolla or Campbell actually manage to defeat Garcia?

Other options for Mikey include a move up to 140 and a possible fight with Terence Crawford. But whatever he does decide to do next, Garcia insists “the best is yet to come” from him and his already hugely successful career.

“I am willing to fight anyone that’s available and I believe it’s about giving the fight fans the best that’s out there,” Garcia said. “As I keep telling everyone, you still haven’t seen the best of me.”

If Garcia can score more electrifying KO’s the like of which he scored against Zlaticanin, then the other fighters at 135 and 140 better watch out.