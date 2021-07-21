Mikey Garcia targeting Gervonta Davis: Will Mayweather Promotions let it happen?

Mikey Garcia hasn’t given up on the idea of fighting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Once again, this week, the former four-division world champion Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) expressed interest in facing the newly crowned WBA secondary 140-lb champion Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) in a battle at light welterweight.

Now the only question is, will Gervonta’s promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr give him the green light to take the fight against the ring-rusty Mikey Garcia, or will he choose to steer his money-making machine towards safer waters?

Mayweather’s stance about only wanting to match the 26-year-old Tank Davis against PBC and Mayweather Promotions fighters may preclude the possibility of Mikey, 33, getting a fight against him.

PBC and Mayweather Promotions aren’t exactly loaded with talent at 135 and 140. At this rate, Tank could probably finish his career with a record greater than Mayweather’s 50-0 mark if he’s only going to be matched against fighters from the PBC and Mayweather Promotions.

You can argue that Mayweather’s best fighter besides Tank Davis at 130 is WBA interim 135-lb champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. If you saw how Rolly looked last weekend in his fight against Anthony Yigit, you’ll know that he would be no match for Tank.

Assuming that Mayweather Promotions allowed Gervonta to fight Mikey, it’s a winnable match-up for the Baltimore, Maryland native.

Mikey hasn’t fought against a talented fighter in two years since his lopsided 12 round unanimous decision defeat to Errol Spence Jr in March 2019. He looked utterly terrible in that fight.

In his last bout, Mikey beat an over-the-hill former two-division world champion, Jessie Vargas. Mikey did NOT look good against Vargas, a limited fighter that had never beaten anyone good during his career.

If Mayweather wants to keep building Tank Davis’s brand, he’s got to let him fight opposition outside of his and PBC’s stables.

Mikey would be an excellent fight for Tank to show what he can do against a fighter with power just as good as his own, if not better.

The advantages that Gervonta would have over Mikey are considerable. He’s younger, fresher, faster, more active in his career, and he throws a lot more punches per round. Mikey has the Adrien Broner type work rate.

Guys like Broner and Mikey came from the lower-weight classes where their power enabled them to bowl over the opposition they faced in those divisions. Understandably, neither of them had to throw a lot of shots to score knockouts.

Mikey Garcia is in talks for a fight with Regis Prograis, according to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who told the DAZN Boxing Show this week.

But it’s quite possible that Mikey would change directions in a second if he had the possibility to fight Tank Davis to make a lot of money on Showtime pay-per-view. Tank vs. Mikey would be a PPV fight. You can’t say the same for a Mikey vs. Prograis match-up.