Mikey Garcia Thinks “Smaller” Manny Pacquiao Would Make For An Exciting Fight

Mikey Garcia, like every other boxer on the planet, is eager to get back in action once the whole coronavirus issue has been done and dusted. And Garcia, a four-weight world champ now operating at welterweight and coming off a fan-friendly decision win over Jessie Vargas, says he “loves” the idea of fighting living legend Manny Pacquiao next.

Garcia, who lost to the much bigger Errol Spence in his 147 pound debut, would not face any such size and reach problems against Pac Man, and Mikey feels he and Manny would make for a great and exciting fight.

“I would love that opportunity to fight Manny,” Garcia said when doing a live chat with promoter Eddie Hearn on instagram. “I think styles, you know, make fights. And he’s not this tall, lanky fighter that can complicate things like Errol Spence did. Errol Spence is a tall fighter who uses the reach very effectively and height. And, you know, he’s a southpaw, which always complicates things. Manny’s a southpaw, but he’s a lot smaller in size. So, he’s shorter in height, doesn’t have the reach like some of these other welterweights. I think that fits much better to get an entertaining fight with me.I think it just fits right.”

Pacquiao is yet to decide his next move, and some people do wonder whether the all-time great will even fight again. But the astonishing 41 year old looked to have plenty left in his last fight, when he decisioned Keith Thurman in a fast-paced battle last July. Who would win if Pacquiao and Garcia did get it on this year?

Garcia says he was able to “time” Pacquiao when the two sparred; even if this was many years ago:

“I remember sparring with him years, years ago. And I was able to fight in the ways similar to [Erik] Morales or [Juan Manuel] Marquez, you know, boxing, and we did very well,” Garcia said. “It was only sparring sessions but I felt good. I was able to time [him]. I was able to use my jab effectively, and that’s why I think that fight makes the best sense right now, to prove to everybody that I can be a world champion at the welterweight limit.”

Who knows, a Garcia-Pacquiao fight could prove to be a great one. And once the whole lock down conditions we are currently living under are gone, once the boxing schedule gets back underway, how we could all use a great action fight between two superb fighters like these two.