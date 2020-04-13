Teofimo Lopez Says He Genuinely Dislikes Vasyl Lomachenko: I Can’t Wait To Knock His Head Off!

It’s one of the most intriguing match-ups of 2020. It’s lightweight king and pound-for-pound top dog Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. 135 pound titlist Teofimo Lopez. The fight was to have taken place on May 30, but then the coronavirus arrived and obliterated the entire summer boxing schedule. Currently, a new date is to be worked out for the fight that will see the WBC/WBA/WBO and IBF 135 pound belts (IBF held by Lopez) on the line.

But unbeaten star in the making Lopez, who looked sensational in taking out the tough Richard Commey to take the IBF lightweight title in his last fight back in December, is building this one into a genuine grudge-match – one he vows he will win by KO. Lopez, speaking with CBS Sports, made it clear he genuinely dislikes Lomachenko, that his choice of words are not a mere attempt at hyping up the fight.

“That’s just it. I do not personally like the guy,” Lopez said. “This right here is personal. I just don’t like the dude. I don’t like how he says things and don’t like how he is. When that day comes when we fight, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to knock his head off and that’s just that.”

But will Lomachenko, 14-1(10) prove himself too good for the younger man and make Lopez pay for his bold words? Lomachenko may have slowed down a little since his untouchable performances against the likes of Roman Martinez, Nicholas Walters and Guillermo Rigondeaux, but the 32 year old southpaw is still for many THE best boxer on the planet today. Has Lopez, just 22 years of age, got the experience and the know how to be able to deal with Lomachenko’s “matrix?”

At 15-0(12), Lopez has done everything right thus far. Apart from, perhaps, speaking the way he has been speaking about Lomachenko. Again, will Loma make Lopez pay for his lack of respect? Or is “El Brooklyn” the man to hand Lomachenko his first definitive pro defeat? This fight should prove memorable either way.