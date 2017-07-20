Mikey Garcia looking at “lots of big options” after he gets past Broner; possible 135 pound unification, winner of Crawford-Indongo

Unbeaten star Mikey Garcia, one of the hottest fighters on the scene today, is not looking past his upcoming July 29 fight with Adrien Broner, but he is looking ahead – to some massive fights.

Garcia, 36-0(30) will face everyone’s favourite bad boy, Broner, up at 140 pounds, but Mikey says he plans to drop back down to 135 pounds, where he holds a major belt, if unification fights arise for him at lightweight. Garcia is eyeing a possible showdown with Jorge Linares – this potential classic more than enough to get excited about – or, if that fight can’t be made, the winner of the upcoming 140 pound unification clash between Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo (another potentially great one).

Of course, if Garcia comes unstuck against Broner, he can forget all about these future options. But, as he told Sky Sports, Garcia is hugely motivated at the idea of facing the likes of Linares, Crawford and Indongo.





“My initial plan is to come back down to unify the titles,” the reigning WBC lightweight king told Sky Sports. “I would really like a fight with Linares but if that’s not available and other unification fights are unavailable, I will have to look at the super-lightweight or even welterweight [divisions]. I would really like to unify the lightweight division and become the man, the king of the division before I move up. The options are going to be big after this fight, so I would definitely look at fighting the winner of Crawford and Indongo.”

Garcia is just the type of fighter the sport needs these days: one who is willing to take on all comers, who is seeking out the big fights as he attempts to prove his greatness. It might be a tough fight on July 29, as Broner, his career very much on the line, is sounding ultra-motivated, but should he win (and he is favourite) Garcia, and we fans, can look forward to the kind of big fight match-ups the pound-for-pounder spoke of.

Garcia against fellow unbeaten Crawford really does have sheer quality written all over it. As does Garcia-Linares.