Mike Tyson To “Fight” Logan Paul In February? Lord Have Mercy!

According to gathering reports, Mike Tyson will face, or fight – yeah, let’s go with face – Logan Paul in some sort of an exhibition bout/event/show in February of next year. We all know the kind of dough these exhibition bouts can pull in, and of course Tyson pretty much started the big-name exhibition trend with his hugely successful return to the ring against fellow legend Roy Jones (over 1.6 million P-P-V buys). But now, with Tyson set to face a relative boxing novice, even in an exhibition, even when Tyson is a much mellowed, 55 year old version of his once lethal (“if he ain’t dead, it don’t count”) self, this is absolutely nothing but a bad thing, right?

Let’s just hope Tyson is in a good enough mood to be willing to pull his punches in a serious way when his still-formidable self climbs through the ropes to do whatever the heck he thinks he’ll do with Paul. If not, if the former heavyweight king is in a bad mood – perhaps put there by a Paul who is dumb enough to hurl insults at the man who, when he himself was less than two years old, was sinking his teeth into Evander Holyfield in THAT fight – well, shall we even go there? There is reportedly big money, as in huge money, to be earned from this, the latest car crash/freak show/celebrity event the kind of which has already done perhaps irreparable harm to the great (or the once-great) sport of boxing.

Still, why the financially comfy Tyson wishes to go through with this we can only guess. At one point in time, Tyson, a hardcore scholar of the sport, a man who has/had nothing but enormous respect and admiration for the sport and its finest practitioners, would certainly have sneered at the idea of himself being matched with, well, with a You Tuber. But things have evidently changed. Maybe Tyson will give a good deal of the money he will earn away, to a charity of his choice. Such a generous act would still not justify the means, but it would at least be something.

As for Paul, will he be in any fit state to be able to count, much less enjoy the money he will earn after what Tyson has done with him? We had better hope so. We do not need to see Paul get badly hurt. The much smaller (in terms of his physical size) Floyd Mayweather took it easy on Paul in that awful-to-watch exhibition bout back in June. But will Tyson also take pity on Paul? If not, God alone knows what the ramifications will be!

Will YOU watch this “fight?”