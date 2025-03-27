Mayer vs. Ryan II, Norman vs. Cuevas: Start Times, Streaming Details & How to Watch Live

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan run it back on Saturday, March 29 at the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the action starting live on ESPN+ at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT / 2 AM BST.

The WBO welterweight title is on the line again. But this one’s not just about a shiny belt—it’s personal. After one majority decision, a paint-splattered feud, and six months of simmering tension, we’re right back in it.

In the co-main, unbeaten WBO welterweight champ Brian Norman Jr. takes on hard-hitting Puerto Rican challenger Derrieck Cuevas. He’s loud, he’s confident—but Cuevas has other ideas.

Fight Start Times

Main Card: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM BST (March 30)

Undercard: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST (March 30)

Venue: Bleaulive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Watch Live: ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (main card) | ESPN+ (undercard)

Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster.com

Mayer vs. Ryan II: A Grudge Match With Stakes

Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) edged Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision in September. It was tense before, during, and after the fight, with accusations, animosity, and unfinished business spilling over.

Mayer:

“She thinks she’s so tricky. Her coach hides in the shadows. I’m just speaking facts. Everyone worked hard to get her this rematch—the least she can do is promote it.”

Ryan:

“She loves the attention. When you don’t give her that, it triggers her. She says I’m scared—please. This is media. I show up, do the job, and get it done.”

This isn’t just about a belt—it’s about pride. Both fighters know what’s at stake.

Norman vs. Cuevas: First Title Defense for the Unbeaten American

Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) steps into his first title defense after stopping Giovani Santillan in May. With Terence Crawford vacating, Norman has a chance to carve out his own path in the welterweight division.

Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) is coming in on a four-fight knockout streak and isn’t here to play spoiler—he’s here to leave with the belt.

Undercard: Carrington Eyes Title Shot

Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round WBC featherweight final eliminator. Carrington is one win away from a title shot and looks to extend his unbeaten run.

Also on the undercard:

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez – 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castañeda – 8 rounds, welterweight

Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba – 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman – 4 rounds, bantamweight

How to Watch

Main Card: ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM BST (March 30)

Undercard: ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST (March 30)

Venue: Bleaulive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

Fight Event Summary

Event: Mayer vs. Ryan II / Norman vs. Cuevas

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Main Card Time: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM BST (March 30)

Undercard Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST (March 30)

Location: Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Headline Fights: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan – WBO Welterweight World Title Brian Norman Jr. vs. Derrieck Cuevas – WBO Welterweight World Title



Will Mayer silence the rivalry or can Ryan turn the tables? And does Norman cement himself at the top? Let us know your predictions. 👇