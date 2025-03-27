Mayer vs. Ryan II, Norman vs. Cuevas: Start Times, Streaming Details & How to Watch Live

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan run it back on Saturday, March 29 at the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the action starting live on ESPN+ at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT / 2 AM BST.
The WBO welterweight title is on the line again. But this one’s not just about a shiny belt—it’s personal. After one majority decision, a paint-splattered feud, and six months of simmering tension, we’re right back in it.
In the co-main, unbeaten WBO welterweight champ Brian Norman Jr. takes on hard-hitting Puerto Rican challenger Derrieck Cuevas. He’s loud, he’s confident—but Cuevas has other ideas.
Fight Start Times
-
Main Card: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM BST (March 30)
-
Undercard: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST (March 30)
-
Venue: Bleaulive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
-
Watch Live: ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (main card) | ESPN+ (undercard)
-
Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster.com
Mayer vs. Ryan II: A Grudge Match With Stakes
Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) edged Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision in September. It was tense before, during, and after the fight, with accusations, animosity, and unfinished business spilling over.
Mayer:
“She thinks she’s so tricky. Her coach hides in the shadows. I’m just speaking facts. Everyone worked hard to get her this rematch—the least she can do is promote it.”
Ryan:
“She loves the attention. When you don’t give her that, it triggers her. She says I’m scared—please. This is media. I show up, do the job, and get it done.”
This isn’t just about a belt—it’s about pride. Both fighters know what’s at stake.
Norman vs. Cuevas: First Title Defense for the Unbeaten American
Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) steps into his first title defense after stopping Giovani Santillan in May. With Terence Crawford vacating, Norman has a chance to carve out his own path in the welterweight division.
Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) is coming in on a four-fight knockout streak and isn’t here to play spoiler—he’s here to leave with the belt.
Undercard: Carrington Eyes Title Shot
Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) meets Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round WBC featherweight final eliminator. Carrington is one win away from a title shot and looks to extend his unbeaten run.
Also on the undercard:
-
Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez – 8 rounds, junior welterweight
-
Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castañeda – 8 rounds, welterweight
-
Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba – 4 rounds, junior lightweight
-
Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman – 4 rounds, bantamweight
How to Watch
-
Main Card: ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+
-
Undercard: ESPN+
-
Venue: Bleaulive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
-
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com
Fight Event Summary
-
Event: Mayer vs. Ryan II / Norman vs. Cuevas
-
Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
-
Main Card Time: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM BST (March 30)
-
Undercard Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM BST (March 30)
-
Location: Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
-
How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
-
Headline Fights:
Will Mayer silence the rivalry or can Ryan turn the tables? And does Norman cement himself at the top? Let us know your predictions. 👇