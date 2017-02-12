Michael Koncz says Manny Pacquiao’s next fight will “100 percent be in the UAE”

For a while, it looked as though superstar Manny Pacquaao’s next fight would take place in Australia, however, it now seems definite Pac-Man will box in the UAE; either in Abu Dhabi or Dubai – at least this is the word according to Pacquiaio’s long-time advisor Michael Koncz.

Koncz put a message up on Pac-Man’s official social media channels, saying “See you in UAE for my next fight.”





And, in speaking with Gulf News, Koncz said that he has “full authority” and that Pacquiao’s next fight will “100 percent be in the UAE.”

“It took us a while to get this deal together,” Koncz said. “There was a lot of confusion whether this is going to happen here in the UAE. I’m here with full authority and power. I have been the marriage counsellor for Manny and we have developed a relationship. I’m involved in all aspects of what he does. We have executed a agreement in the morning and 100 percent the fight will be here in the UAE.”

Pac-Man’s opponent for April 23 (assuming that is still the working date) remains Jeff Horn of Australia at present, but Dean Lonergan, who promotes Horn, disagrees with what Koncz says; claiming a deal has been reached with Pacquiao’s “real promoter” Bob Arum to have Horn face Pacquiao in Brisbane.

“Manny Pacquiao’s exclusive promoter is Bob Arum and we have been working together for many weeks to have the fight at Suncorp Stadium (in Brisbane),” Lonergan said to the Courier Mail. “The only person authorised to promote Manny Pacquiao is Bob Arum. Until Bob tells me differently we are continuing with that aim of having the fight at Suncorp Stadium on April 23.”

To make things even more confusing, Koncz responded to what Lonergan said about Arum and their agreement:

“I don’t have control over what Bob says, he talks a lot of stuff and I apologise to the people of Australia, their government there for all the confusion and also the fans here in UAE,” Koncz said.

It seems then, that Arum and Koncz are on a different page as far as where Pacquiao will fight in April. It would be nice to actually hear from Manny himself, to hear what HE wants to do with his career.

Still – and no disrespect to Horn – most fans feel Pacquiao will defeat the Australian contender wherever he fights him.