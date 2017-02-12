‘As long as I’m fighting, I’m happy’: Lamont Peterson on fighting David Avanesyan—Crawford, Thurman,García,More!

By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones | Published: February 11, 2017| Photo © Paul “Paparazzi” Jones

WASHINGTON, DC– Former two-time world champ Lamont ‟Havoc” Peterson (34-3-1, 17 KOs) faces (Interim) WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan (22-1-1, 11 KOs) on February 18 in the co-main event of a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING card featuring Adrien “The Problem” Broner and Adrian “El Tigre” Granados.





With Peterson’s training camp ending, Paul “Paparazzi” Jones caught up with Lamont Peterson for an exclusive OPEN MIC interview with Eastsideboxing.com. Here is what the former champion had to say about David Avanesyan, upcoming and potential welterweight fights, and more:

Eastsideboxing (ESB): I realize that you are fighting for an Interim WBA title, but how significant would winning a title at welterweight against David Avanesyan be to you?

Lamont Peterson:“I really don’t get into the title thing.It was great when I won [a title] the first time, but at this point, I just want to be in good fights. And honestly, I just want to fight.”

“I’m not saying that I’m not fighting enough, I just love to fight! As long as I’m fighting, I’m happy.”

ESB: I’m sure that you are aware of all the other big names at welterweight and many of the big fights that are taking place or being discussed in the division, including Keith Thurman vs. Danny García and Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr. I know that you are focused on your fight, but how do you see those other fights playing out?

Lamont Peterson:“I see those all being close, competitive fights. People ask me a lot, ‘Who’s going to win this fight and that fight? And Thurman and García?’”

“They’re all 50-50 to me. They all have advantages and things that they can go to to win the fight.But it’s all about executing a gameplan, how you feel that night, and who’s the better man that night.”

ESB: We spoke in 2015 and you mentioned that you would be open to fighting any titlist at junior welterweight including WBC/WBO Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs). Is Crawford still someone on your radar?

Lamont Peterson:“Not until he moves up to welterweight. Honestly, I wanted to stay around at 140 lbs.At first, it was for the [Danny] García fight. Then it was like, Okay I can stay for Crawford. But my body’s just not allowing me to do that. And honestly, my mental toughness and me as a person, you tell me to make 140 and I’m going to make 140.”

“But, if it’s taking away from my performance, then I don’t want to do it. I’m too late in the game to be doing that.And the older you get, you start worrying about your health. It’s not cool to lose 30 or 40 pounds just for a fight. And I’m not gonna do that.”

“So, the minute [Crawford] moves up to 147 then he’s on the radar again. As long as he stays at 140, I’m not worried about him.”

ESB: Speaking of Crawford, there are rumors that Felix Díaz Jr. (19-1, 9 KOs) might be a viable opponent for the WBC/WBO Champ. Díaz Jr. is someone that you have history with, so how do you see that fight going down if it’s ever made?

Lamont Peterson:“I think Crawford wants the fight at this point and he has more experience at that level.”

“And, honestly, Crawford is a terrific fighter. He should win the fight style-wise, though Díaz uses his height pretty well at about 5’5”. But Crawford uses his height well and he’s about 5’9” or 5’10”. So it’s a big difference.”

“But Crawford would choose the right style to fight and he would win the fight.”

ESB: We’ve spoken about the caliber of fighters that are out there now, the Thurmans, Garcías, and yourself, and other fighters that are on the horizon between 140 and 147. Can you compare the current crop of talent to the caliber of fighters at those same weight classes when you first turned pro in 2004?

Lamont Peterson:“It was definitely a lot of talent [then], but if I’m not mistaken more of the talent was at the lighter weights and at different weight classes. Right now, it’s the welterweights and jr. middleweights.”

“Talent is always there in the boxing game, if you go throughout the years, but it’s always switched between divisions.”

“When I first got into boxing it was the heavyweights. So, it just moves around. But, right now, I’m just happy to be in a weight class that’s pretty hot and hopefully we can get some of those big fights and entertain the boxing fans.”

ESB: That’s all I have Lamont, thanks for your time.

Lamont Peterson: Thank you!■

