Jaime Munguia and WBC interim super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli have a fight in the works for the first quarter of 2026. It’s a fight that will put the winner in a position to force a title shot against the undisputed super middleweight champion, Terence Crawford.

Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) is going to need to raise his game from what he showed in his two fights against Brunco Surace and his clash against Canelo Alvarez for him to have a chance of defeating Mbilli. This is a high-pressure fighter with a high work rate that will wear Munguia down if he performs as he did in his recent fights. Munguia will have a puncher’s chance in this fight. But if he can’t knock out Mbilli, it’s going to be a long night for him.

The rematch from fans to the Mbilli vs. Munguia talks is mixed. Understandably, people would like to see Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) be given a title shot instead of being forced to wait after the titles changed hands with former undisputed 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez losing to Crawford by a 12-round unanimous decision on September 13, 2025.

Mike Coppinger reported the news today of the Mbilli-Munguia negotiations. It’s an interesting fight between two entertaining super middleweights. Mbilli, 30, will likely be the favorite in this fight, as Munguia has lost two out of his last four fights.

With his 2-2 record in his recent fights, Jaime is undeserving as they comes to fight Mbilli for his WBC interim title. This fight wouldn’t be happening if Munguia weren’t well known for his many fights in the last seven years that were shown on ESPN, DAZN, Sky Sports, TrillerTV, and TV Azteca (in Mexico).

Fans on social media are saying that they would have preferred to see Mbilli and Lester Martinez fight a rematch. The two battled to a thrilling 12-round split draw on the Canelo vs. Crawford card on September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Mbilli-Martinez looked like their fight belonged in the headliner position, as their fight was by far the most entertaining on the card. It was hard to believe that Canelo-Crawford was the main event, as they looked nowhere near as good as Mbilli and Lester.