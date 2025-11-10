Xander Zayas takes a big step up in class in a two-belt unification against Abass Baraou on January 31, 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fighting at home, Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs) will have his WBO junior middleweight title at stake against WBA champion Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) in this Top Rank-promoted event.

Two Belts, One Defining Night

It’ll be the first fight for both champions since they picked up their belts. Xander, 23, recently defeated Jorge Garcia Perez on July 26, 2025, in New York City. It wasn’t the type of performance that was reminiscent of past Puerto Rican greats. Zayas fights more like a slick American fighter, but one that lacks power.

Can Skill Outlast Firepower?

The German Barou is the bigger puncher of the two and will likely be looking to watch Xander down to chop him up on January 31st. It’s going to be interesting to see if he catches up to Zayas to land his shots because he’s a classic mover.

Top Rank hasn’t announced which platform, if any, the Zayas vs. Baraou fight will be shown on. They no longer have a deal with ESPN after their eight-year contract expired last July. It would be a shame if the fight isn’t shown in the U.S.

Zayas’ Struggle to Become a Star

“I’ve never understood what it means to be a star,” said Zayas to Top Rank Boxing. “I consider myself more of a worker, someone who gets up every day with the same mindset to work.”

Zayas’s chances of becoming a star in the States are slim, as he lacks the ingredients to crossover. Again, the power isn’t there, and he moves and holds too much to become a superstar. He’d increase his chances of gaining a fanbase in the U.S if he stood in the trenches, but if he were to do that, he’d likely lose often.

Fans overwhelmingly view Xander as the weakest link among the champions at 154, and a hype job that was maneuvered into his WBO title by his promoters. For Zayas to prove he’s not either of those things, he’s going to need to take risks and gain some power.

“I am one more who proudly represents what it means to be from here, and I don’t know if I will be the fiercest/bravest, the most electric, the most technical, or the one most loved by my country,” said Zayas.

“I’ll fight at home on January 31st with you in my corner, I will unify two titles, and we will make history together, united as we do best.”