Martin Bakole Vs. Anthony Joshua In Kinshasa, Africa In October?

There seems to at least something of a chance that a big heavyweight fight will take place in Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of Congo] in October of this year, this between Martin Bakole and Anthony Joshua. If it happens, on the site of course of the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ between Ali and Foreman, Bakole Vs. Joshua won’t take place on the 50th anniversary of Ali’s stunning win, but around the 51st anniversary of the fight.

That’s close enough, and as Bakole’s trainer Billy Nelson said to UK Boxing News, this fight would be “an absolutely phenomenal fight for the continent of Africa.”

Bakole’s promoter Ben Shalom went as far as to tell Talk Sport that the fight is “done.”

“I’m hearing he’s signed and we’re off to the Congo,” Shalom told Talk Sport yesterday.

So, unless Shalom has jumped the gun, and unless Bakole is beaten in his next fight, one that is 100-percent a done deal, and that’s his May fight with Efe Ajagba in a final eliminator for the IBF heavyweight belt, it seems we could see AJ and Bakole rumble in the jungle. This is a fight Bakole has been calling for for some time, with the Congolese giant stating matter of factly that he will “knock Joshua out cold” if he gets the chance to fight him.

It wouldn’t be a title fight between Bakole and Joshua, probably not, anyway, but it would be a big, big fight, one that would generate a lot of headlines and a lot of money. The historic site the fight would be taking place at would make these headlines. But if Bakole does beat Ajagba, and in so doing earns a shot at the IBF belt that is currently held by Daniel Dubois, it seems logical Bakole would call for a fight with the winner of the Dubois-Joe Parker fight.

But Shalom says the Bakole-Joshua fight is done, so let’s see what happens. If Bakole, 21-1(16) does fight Joshua, 28-4(25), who wins? For me, I see a dominant win by Bakole, one that would perhaps end Joshua’s career. Bakole is an absolute beast of a man, and at this stage of his career, and coming off that crushing loss to Dubois as Joshua is, I think Bakole is all wrong for AJ.

