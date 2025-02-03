Canelo vs. Crawford Agreed for September!

Superstar Canelo Alvarez and 154-lb champion Terence Crawford have agreed to a deal to meet for a fight at 168 in September in Las Vegas.

It’s going to be an unusual type of fight, given that Crawford, 37, will be moving up two weight classes, with zero experience at 168, to challenge WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) for his belts.

This fight is more about two popular fighters meeting than titles or proving who is the top dog. Crawford is just going up for one fight at 168 to face Canelo, and he’ll either return to 154 or, more likely, retire unless a rematch is given.

Money Talks

The 154-lb division lacks popular fighters that would provide Crawford the money he would seek after a fight with Canelo. So, this could be Crawford’s final fight unless a rematch is given. I’m sure he’ll push hard for that, just like he did with this.

The Ring broke the news about the Canelo-Crawford fight. Boxing fans on social media are mixed with their thoughts on this match, some viewing it as a great one, while others see it as just two aging fighters looking to get a boatload of cash from Turki Al-Sheikh.

Canelo, 34, is believed to fight in May to maintain his two-fight-a-year schedule. He could face IBF super middleweight champion William Scull for the undisputed four-belt championship.

Interestingly, Crawford isn’t expected to take a fight and will wait until September to face Canelo. Fans can understand why Terence would choose not to fight. His chances of losing too many 154, 160, and 168-lb contenders would be high. He almost lost his last fight at 154. Crawford isn’t big, powerful, or young enough to compete with top-tier fighters in those weight classes.

Canelo looked slow and tired in his last fight against the unproven Edgar Berlanga on September 14th. The Mexican star could only fight briefly, allowing the younger fighter, Berlanga, to have his moments.

For his part, Crawford labored to a narrow 12-round unanimous decision against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd. He looked old and very, very beatable.

The performance by Crawford showed that he’d hit his ceiling in terms of what he’s capable of moving up in weight. He’d get beaten if he tried to take on the King of the 160-lb division, Janibek Alimkhanuly, or fight some of the 168-lb contenders. That would ruin his dreams of a Canelo fight.