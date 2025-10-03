Manny Pacquiao Targeting Rolly Romero For January 2026 Comeback Fight

It seems living legend Manny Pacquiao will continue his comeback in 2026. The sport’s only eight-division world champion had wanted to box again before the end of this year, this after pushing WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios to a draw in July. But now, as he also works as a boxing promoter, 46 year old Pac-Man (he will turn 47 in December) is “in talks” to challenge WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Rolly Romero in January.

As Pacquiao’s long-time advisor Sean Gibbons explained when speaking with ESPN, “2026 will be a new year with new beginnings and hopefully a new opponent.”

And that opponent looks like being 29 year old Romero, 17-2(13).

Is Rolly Romero the Right Comeback Opponent for Pacquiao?

“I think the perfect time for Manny to make a statement to come back is January, and I think the perfect opponent is Roly Romero,” Gibbons added.

So, can Pacquiao – who had his very first pro fight way, way back in 1995 – go one better against Romero and actually defeat him, and not be content with a draw the way he was (or wasn’t) in the Barrios fight? Style-wise, is Romero “perfect” for Pacquiao? Romero can punch some but at the same time he is no monster puncher, while Romero is a capable boxer but he is no master boxer.

What Would a Win Mean for Pacquiao’s Legacy?

Youth and sheer physicality will likely be Romero’s key weapons should he fight Pacquiao, 62-8-3(39). But Manny did show in the Barrios fight that he has still got quite a bit left, his fitness and stamina holding up over the course of 12-rounds in the July fight. Maybe Pacquiao’s still-fast hands, along with his determination to make yet more boxing history, will see him to a close decision win over Romero in what could be the first big fight of next year.

Assuming he did get the Romero fight and the win, it would then be the “perfect” time for Manny to hang up his gloves for keeps.