Malik Scott: “I Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Deontay Knock Out Zhang!”

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next, and when, and where? This is what plenty of fight fans are asking right now, what with the apparent collapse of any Wilder Vs. Anthony Joshua fight. Wilder’s trainer, Malik Scott, is also asking who his guy will fight next, and when and where. Scott has some good ideas for who “The Bronze Bomber” could fight upon making his ring return…..but will these fighters want a piece of Wilder?

Speaking with Daily Mail Boxing, the video up on YouTube, Scott said he “wouldn’t mind seeing Deontay knock out [Zhilei] Zhang,” and Scott said Wilder would go to Zhang’s home country of China to do it.

“I mean, [Andy] Ruiz is a top-tier heavyweight, so anybody’s that’s top-tier, including him, is definitely an option. We may go with Ruiz,” Scott said on the subject of who next for the former WBC heavyweight champ. “Who else is there? Usyk, but Usyk’s fighting Fury. I wouldn’t mind seeing Deontay knock out Zhang, who just beat Joe Joyce. He put himself in a position to be an option. And I would want that to be in Zhang’s country. Who else is there? Joshua may be fighting [Filip] Hrgovic from what I hear. So everybody at the top-tier is tied up.”

I don’t know about you, but I think a Wilder Vs. Zhang fight makes great sense right now. Both guys are hungry for a big fight and, as Scott says, with all the other top-tier heavyweights busy, these two would surely make for great dance partners……and maybe they would make a great fight. Wilder is a lethal puncher, Zhang is a man-mountain with immense physical strength, a proven chin, and power of his own.

In China, maybe at The Bird’s Nest, this fight would be huge. Zhang would be risking things big-time by taking a fight with Wilder, however, what with the 40 year old southpaw being the WBO mandatory challenger. But again, how long might Zhang have to wait for his shot at the WBO belt that is currently held by Usyk?

If Zhang wants a massive fight, and if Wilder does too, then these two giants should indeed get it on. And what a statement Zhang would make if he were able to chop down Wilder! What a statement Wilder would make if he were able to blast out Zhang!

One thing is sure, this fight would not be boring. Not a chance.