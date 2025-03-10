Makeup-Clad Teofimo Lopez Dominates Chaotic Press Conference, Slaps Arnold Barboza Jr., and Roasts Devin Haney

A make-up-wearing WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez dominated today’s press conference in Los Angeles, trash talking and his opponent Arnold Barboza Jr. ahead of their fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) was like a trained actor in theatrical mode, immediately talking at the press conference, talking over the monitor, Todd Grisham, and leaving sounding off on Barboza. Even Devin Haney wasn’t left out, as Teo roasted him too.

Press Conference Chaos

Lopez slapped Barboza Jr. during their face-off to cap off the festivities, resulting in security needing to keep them apart. In fairness to Teofimo, Barboza Jr. started it by knocking his cowboy hat off during their face-off.

Teofimo Lopez: “I’m a giant slayer. I slay every giant they talk about, and although I don’t think Arnold Barboza is a giant, I know who’s behind it,” said Lopez during today’s press conference in Los Angeles.

Arnold Barboza Jr: “Fake.”

Teofimo: “I ain’t no fake. You fake it until you make it. We made.”

Barboza: “Shut your a** up. You ain’t fought nobody.”

Teofimo: “Imagine that. They got to lie. They lie all the time. They can’t believe their own lies.”

Barboza: “Shut your little punk a** down. You ain’t s***.”

Teofimo: “You’re right. I am this s***.”

Barboza: “You ain’t s***. I’m going to beat the f*** out of your face.”

Teofimo: “You’re not going to do nothing. What are you looking at, Haney?”

Devin Haney: “You got on makeup. Don’t talk to me.”

Teofimo: “Damn right, baby. Have you ever heard of Bret Michaels? He loves masquera, and we get all the ladies.”

Haney: “You’re a character. WWE.”

Barboza: “This is going to be my easiest fight. I’m going to slap that clown around. He thinks he’s something special. He’s been taken care of by Top Rank, but now they pulled that card and they’re laying it on the plate.”

Teofimo: “What do you mean Top Rank has been taking care of me?”

Barboza: “They didn’t even want to be here to represent your a***.”