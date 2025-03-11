Ryan Garcia Promises Brutal Knockout of Rolly Romero

Ryan Garcia isn’t shy about laying it down bluntly. About facing Rolly Romero, Garcia said, “He was not my first choice. It was Pitbull Cruz, but things played out differently. I’m really focused on whooping Devin Haney’s ass again.” Garcia even calls out the Ostarine controversy, sneering, “not even to redeem myself, just to cement that Ostarine BS which you probably set up.”

Garcia, confident but cautious about Romero, made it clear, “He’s going to come to fight. I’m still going to train my best… but everybody wants to see the rematch with Haney. That’s where my heart is.” On how it’ll end, he’s clear-cut: “I put Rolly to sleep with a left hook. Period.”

Romero, seemingly unfazed by Garcia’s knockout threats, shrugged off Garcia’s left hook, dismissing concerns bluntly: “Not very concerned at all. You move out of the way.” Mocking Garcia’s commitment, Romero jabbed, “He didn’t make weight for his last world title fight… he’s not chasing a belt.”

Asked about his game plan, Romero arrogantly replied, “I didn’t have one when I whooped his ass [sparring years ago].” Romero brushed off Garcia looking past him, simply stating, “He can think whatever he wants. He knows me too well.”

Devin Haney: Quiet, Calculated, and Hungry

Devin Haney, unusually quiet, claims total focus ahead of his Ramirez fight. Haney stated, “I’ve got tunnel vision,” fully aware Ramirez stands between him and another Garcia showdown. On Garcia’s punishment by the commission, Haney coldly replied, “That’s not for me to determine. Whatever his punishment, I’m going to look to punish him in the ring.”

Haney promised an upgraded version of himself, asserting confidently, “You guys are going to see an even better, new and improved Devin Haney.”

Jose Ramirez isn’t backing down from the challenge. “People forget I’m a 2012 Olympian,” Ramirez reminded critics. He plans to exploit any weaknesses Haney showed against Garcia, bluntly stating, “Of course I’m going to test the chin. That’s my job.”

Ramirez, quietly intense, promises, “I’m going to make a statement.”

Teofimo Lopez: Pure Arrogance and Confidence

Teofimo Lopez boldly dismissed Arnold Barboza, focusing on himself instead, stating, “My biggest competition is myself. Arnold can say what he wants—we’re here to take over.” Lopez humorously took a jab at other fighters, declaring sarcastically, “Most respectfully, my son, Teofimo Liam Lopez. All of you suck, man.”

Arnold Barboza openly mocks Lopez, promising an easy fight: “Slap that clown around is what I’m going to do. He thinks he’s something special.” Barboza warned bluntly, “Teo sucks, and I’m going to beat him up. He’s not going to be the same after this.”

De La Hoya hyped his fighters loudly, especially Garcia, stating, “Ryan Garcia is back, baby. Badder than ever, fresher than ever. This event could not take place without Ryan Garcia.”

Both promoters marveled at Times Square hosting the fights, emphasizing the unprecedented location. Smith remarked, “When we first heard about Times Square, I thought it wouldn’t be possible,” while Jacobs echoed, “The center of sports and entertainment worlds will have their eyes on Times Square that night.”