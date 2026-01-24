The ten round light heavyweight bout on the DAZN card headlined by Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz ended without knockdowns and without much momentum. When the scores were read in Coe’s favor, the reaction inside the arena told its own story.

The fight arrived carrying tension after a chaotic weigh in. Coe missed the light heavyweight limit by a wide margin, coming in more than seven pounds heavier than Hart. The penalty was financial, but the bad blood carried into fight night. Hart, returning from a layoff and giving away size, accepted the bout anyway.

Once the action started, Hart looked like the fighter with the clearer plan. He stayed busier in the early rounds, landed the cleaner right hands, and forced exchanges while Coe circled and waited. Despite the weight edge, Coe was hesitant, rarely committing to combinations or sustained pressure.

That pattern held through the middle rounds. Hart’s output dipped at times as fatigue crept in, but Coe failed to capitalize. Moments where a younger, heavier fighter might have stepped forward passed without urgency. Hart continued to land single shots and finish exchanges, even as the pace slowed.

The later rounds did little to separate the fighters. Hart remained the more active presence, while Coe stayed conservative, particularly in the final round when activity was needed. The fight never found a second gear and ended with both men still upright after a long, uneven ten rounds.

The decision went to Coe by majority, a verdict that many fans disagreed with based on Hart’s activity and cleaner work. Coe gets the win on paper, but the performance raised more questions than it answered. Hart may not have gotten the decision, but he looked like the fighter who came to fight.