WATCH LIVE: Lopez vs Kambosos Jr. On October 4 on FITE TV

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has announced TEOFIMO LOPEZ, (16-0, 12 KOs) will defend his UNDISPUTED Lightweight World Titles in the highly anticipated 12-round battle against Mandatory Challenger GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR., (19-0, 10 KOs) on Monday, October 4 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and live on Pay-Per-View (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT) with a FREEVIEW starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Presented in association with DiBella Entertainment, advance tickets priced at $306, $206, $106, $81 and $56, will go on-sale September 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET through MSG.com. Click here to buy tickets!





The event will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View priced at $49.99 available globally through FITE.TV and on traditional cable/satellite via iNDemand.

Additional musical guests will also be announced for the full evening of entertainment. The entire event will be presented by NIGEL LYTHGOE, the Triller Fight Club visionary and producer.

Boxing fans will also be able to watch the fight on both streaming and TV PPV platforms. To order online/streaming, go to TRILLERFIGHTCLUB.com or FITE or any FITE OTT/Smart TV/mobile apps.

To watch on TV, viewers can order the event through every major cable, satellite, and telco provider in North America, including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-Verse TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Shaw, Sasktel, and TELUS (Canada). iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco distributor.

The eagerly awaited clash between the two undefeated warriors, at the top of the year’s boxing schedule for international boxing fans, was originally scheduled for June 19, 2021 prior to Lopez testing positive for Covid-19 of which he has made a full recovery. Known for his stunning knockout power, Lopez is world ranked #5 pound-for-pound by ESPN and #7 by RING Magazine.

The 24-year-old Lopez was the recipient of the prestigious 2020 ‘Fighter of the Year’ award by both RING Magazine and the Boxing Association of America in addition to many other international sporting platforms. On October 17, 2020, Lopez defeated unified (WBA, WBO, IBF) junior lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas, NV, completing the rare four-belt UNDISPUTED status, an esteemed historical honor only achieved by five other male boxers.

Truly feeling at home at THE Mecca, Lopez has fought six previous times at Madison Square Garden including his IBF world title knockout victory over Richard Commey on December 14, 2019.

A true sporting road warrior, the 28-year-old Kambosos Jr. earned his Mandatory Challenger status by traveling to London, United Kingdom on October 31, 2020 and soundly defeating hometown favorite Lee Selby over twelve rounds. Prior to that, Kambosos Jr., also fighting on December 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden, was victorious in a dominant ten-round performance against former world champion Mickey Bey.

Known for his extended training camps with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, Kambosos is an Australian born fighter of Greek heritage. He is a huge star in both Greece and Australia drawing tens of thousands to each of his fights.

Headlining the undercard, DANIEL ‘El GALLO’ GONZALEZ, (20-2-1, 7 KOs), of Woodhaven, NY clashes with Brooklyn’s PETROS ANANYAN, (15-2-2, 7 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospects hit the ring in a scheduled eight-rounder as JOSE ‘CHEITO’ ROMAN, (11-0, 5 KOS), of Bayamon, Puerto Rico faces CESAR ‘RAINMAN’ FRANCIS, (8-0, 6 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY.

Fighting in the junior welterweight division, WILL MADERA, (16-1-3, 9 KOs), of Albany, NY battles JAMSHIDBEK ‘THE CHAMPION’ NAJMITDINOV, (17-1, 14 KOs), of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Popular local favorites also featured separately on the undercard include prospects ‘IRISH’ JOE WARD, (4-1, 2 KOs), in a six-round light heavyweight bout in addition to FREDERIC JULIAN, (12-0, 10 KOs), also in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight fight. Rounding out the card, newcomer HARLEY MEDEROS, (1-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY will see action in a four-round lightweight clash. Further details on these three fights will be announced shortly.