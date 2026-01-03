Oleksandr Usyk Retirement Timeline: Two More Fights and the Wilder Variable

In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Oleksandr Usyk addressed the idea of retirement in practical terms rather than sentiment. Asked how many times he expects to step back into the ring, his answer stayed measured. “I think two or three more fights.” It echoed comments he made in October, when he spoke openly about boxing until 41 before shifting focus to a sports academy.
“I will box until I am 41,” Usyk said at the time. “And then I will build a Sports Academy, and I will train there.”
Usyk turns 39 on January 17. The timeline he describes leaves space. Two or three fights spread across the next couple of years fits cleanly within that window, suggesting planning rather than winding down.
How Usyk still controls the ring
From a technical standpoint, Usyk’s durability at heavyweight remains rooted in center-ring dominance. He continues to deny lateral escape routes by stepping into a disciplined T-position with the lead foot, keeping weight centered and hips free to commit on short counters. His proprioception, particularly at mid-range, allows him to read distance before opponents fully load.
This is not static movement. Usyk cuts off the ring with small, angled steps that resemble the economy once shown by Evander Holyfield late in his prime. The mechanics are compact, the information gain immediate. He still sees exchanges early.
Why Wilder remains dangerous
Deontay Wilder has acknowledged that talks are active, describing negotiations as “very promising.” He added, “This is something that I need, hopefully, negotiation goes just as smooth as it’s going now, and everything is agreed upon fairly.”” referencing mental recovery as much as opportunity.
From a physics perspective, Wilder’s size and punching leverage still matter. In clinch sequences, the extra mass creates cumulative fatigue. The thud of impact, even on partially blocked shots, changes how long exchanges can be sustained. What Wilder lacks in ring geography, Usyk must manage with foot placement and constant angle changes.
Last Updated on 01/03/2026