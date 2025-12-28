Norman referenced bouts where opponents exceeded 1,000 punches thrown, suggesting that if Stevenson were to force a stoppage, it would likely need to come from power rather than sustained pressure. That, in his view, remains an open question at this weight.

He also dismissed comparisons to past stoppages, arguing that they came under specific circumstances and do not necessarily translate upward. The comments stop short of predicting an outcome, but they highlight a growing split in how the fight is being framed — whether it’s about control and points, or whether expectations of a knockout are being stretched to fit a narrative.

“Claggett threw a 1000+ punches, and Teo threw 1000+ punches. He thinks the power is going to,” said Norman Sr. to MillCity Boxing, reacting to Zab Judah predicting a knockout win for Shakur Stevenson over Teofimo Lopez on January 31st.

“I’m trying to figure out is it the power [of Shakur] that is going to stop him, because it’s not going to be activity. Claggett threw over 1000 punches. That’s not something Shakur has ever done. That means, he’s going to have to go to power.

For now, it remains a debate rather than evidence.