LIVE STREAM: Whyte vs Chisora II – Presser

The charismatic, unpredictable, but exciting Chisora spoke candidly with Love Island 2018 runner-up Josh Denzel and gave an interesting insight on a number of points around the big-fight this Saturday night.









On the rematch…

The first fight was a great fight but they gave it to him, and I was like, why? because I did more work than this guy and they gave it to him because he’s the home fighter. I kept on saying, I want the rematch, I want the rematch, and they didn’t want to give it to me and they were pushing Dillian towards AJ, and then suddenly people kept saying they want the rematch, so they gave it to me.

On joining Hayemaker…

I joined up with the Hayemaker and he said listen, this is how champions train if you want to be a champion you have to do this work right now and then afterwards you can enjoy the victory.

I got Don my trainer to give me his number, I called him, he didn’t answer, he didn’t answer because he didn’t have my number. I sent him a message, it’s DC, can you call me me, and then after I called him he answered, I said I’m going to come and see you, it’s Dereck Chisora, “Ahh Cool, come meet me at the Park Plaza,” I met him there and had a chat.

On the memorable fight with David Haye…

When I had the argument with David and then the fight, we had the fight and he won and that was it, there was nothing else to talk about, he’s won the fight fair and square so, like, that’s it. And there’s a bit of banter sometimes when I see him, like, I don’t like you’re cane rows…he rocks them nice though!

“When I sat down with him, I said listen, I’ve changed so many things in my life I need a great manager, somebody who can help me achieve that next step, and he looked at me and he’s goes, “If I’m going to do it, I want to do it 100% percent for you.”.

On religion…

I lost the fight in Monaco which I was not supposed to lose and then, as I was giving my interview, something said, you know what?, you just need to give yourself to the Lord. It’s made me a better person.

Like the big man, Tyson (Fury), himself, you listen to his interviews, all I heard him say is “praise God, praise God,” because he went and believed that little bit of Jesus which helped him to come back as a great fighter he is.

On being the baddest man on the planet…

Yes I am, listen, when we get in the ring, people are going realise, WOW! It’s going to be amazing!

On how he got into boxing…

I was fat kid, went to Finchley to box, plus I was under probation for three years, actually the Metropolitan Police paid for my boxing class, they bought my first boxing boot, boxing gloves, headguard, gumshield, everything!

On giving advice to the 16-year-old Derek Chisora…

I would just tell him, listen, just be careful out there and make the right decisions. When you’re 16 people tell you “don’t do that” because they were 16 before…when you’re 16 make the right decisions.

On what next if he beats Whyte…

I’m going to leave the ring, go home, and attack that Christmas Turkey!

It’s my birthday on 29th December…plus it’s my wife’s birthday!

On what fans can expect in the ring on the night…

I’m going to go to war. I hope he’s ready to go where I’m ready to go. If he’s not, he’s stupid. I’m coming. Hunt him down, just go hit him, hit him, just hit him, hit him and hit and hit and hit and pounce and pounce, pounce, pounce, pounce!

