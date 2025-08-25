Dillian Whyte Says “I’ll Be Back” – Insists His Story Will Continue

Dillian Whyte has officially made up his mind: he will fight again. Just days after his swift stoppage loss at the lethally fast and accurate hands of Moses Itauma, 37-year-old Whyte has put it out there that he will “be back.”

Whyte’s Surprise Comeback Announcement

Whyte, as reported by Sky Sports, said that “this is not where my story ends.” With Whyte adding how the fire inside him still burns despite what happened to him against Itauma earlier this month.

Whyte also thanked those people who have both supported him and have stood by him since the quick loss to Itauma. It’s not clear how much, if anything, Whyte has to offer at anything like an elite level, but there could be some good earning fights out there for him still. Also, as fans know, with a heavyweight, it can often only take one big win, and he’s right back there looking at something even bigger.

But can Whyte get himself a noteworthy win when he does launch his latest comeback? The good news for Whyte is 5he fact that he didn’t take a beating or a beatdown against Itauma, he was instead simply caught fast and taken out whilst he was still on his feet.

We don’t know if Whyte is a “shot” fighter as a result of the loss he suffered coming so fast. Whyte didn’t look good against Ebenezer Tetteh in his last win, this in December of last year, but maybe, against the right opponent, he can get himself a win, maybe a couple of wins.

Looking for the Next Big Fight

But who out there in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division will want to fight Whyte now? A win wouldn’t get a top-ranked fighter much praise, while a loss would he a real blow. Whyte says he’ll fight on, and good luck to him. But will he have some trouble finding meaningful fights moving forward?

For the record, Whyte has only lost to good quality fighters, these being Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin, and of course Itauma.