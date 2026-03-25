Frank Warren Backs Tyson Fury After John Fury Comments

“I never asked him to come back or encouraged him in any way because that has got to be his decision,” Warren told talkSPORT Boxing. “He is a very wealthy guy, financially, he is set up for life probably 10 lives under, but he wants to fight and he has been in the gym, he is in tremendous shape and that is his decision.”

Warren’s position is clear. The call to fight belongs to the fighter, not the promoter, not the family. Fury has been working in the gym, preparing for a heavyweight who will test his balance, punch resistance, and ability to manage distance against a strong, aggressive opponent.

John Fury’s claim that his son is “finished” after the Deontay Wilder trilogy adds pressure where none is needed. Warren did not dismiss the concern, but he questioned how it was handled.

“I understand where his family is coming from and where his Dad is coming from,” Warren said. “However, it is Tyson’s decision and if he is going to come back, he is fighting in a couple of weeks’ time, and I’d much rather he does it now than sits around for four or five [months or years] because his powers won’t be the same.”

Warren also pointed to experience. Fury has taken punishment across his career, but not at a level that suggests immediate decline in his view.

“He has not got a lot of miles on the clock, so we will see,” Warren said. “I think the big thing which upsets John is the training and, I’ve got to be honest and I mean this with the greatest of respect because I’m not involved in family matters, but it’s not the sort of thing you should be having a couple of weeks before a fight.”

The issue is not the concern, but the timing of raising it publicly.

“I am sure that Tyson would have preferred it not said and I am a big believer that you haven’t got to tell the world what you’ve got to say to your family.”

The answer will come in the ring when Fury shows what he has left.