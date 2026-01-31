Leo Atang Stops Amine Boucetta In Three, Will Return On Feb. 21

Atang showcased his skills tonight, along with his athleticism, his speed, and the variety of his punches. People in the trade really do have big, big hopes for the man from York in the north of the country, and Atang has said he is absolutely full of the belief that he will rule the world one day. The plan next is for Atang to return to action on February 21, this on the Leigh Wood-Josh Warrington rematch card.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom have said they aim to have Atang punch out a busy 2026, with eight fights in total this year. Tonight’s fight was fight NO1 of the year, and it really will be interesting to see who Atang is matched with in his upcoming bouts.

A gifted fighter who is easy to like both in the ring and out of it, the sky really does seem to be the limit for Atang. Can Atang win his first pro title this year? It may not be too long at all before Atang is challenging for either the Commonwealth or the British heavyweight title. Or perhaps both.