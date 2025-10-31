Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker Start Times, Live Stream, Odds and Full Card

Queensberry rolls into Manchester’s Co-op Live with a ten-round light heavyweight fight that actually means something. Joshua Buatsi needs to reset after the Callum Smith loss. Zach Parker’s been stacking wins and size suits him at 175. I’ve been around enough British cards to know this one’s the kind that flips a year for a contender.

Buatsi is the betting favorite for a reason. Cleaner mechanics, better feet. Parker’s got pop and timing, plus the chip you only get when folks count you out. Styles make fights, and these two won’t hide.

What time does Buatsi vs Parker start and when are ringwalks?

Date: Saturday, November 1 – live on DAZN

US broadcast start: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

UK local equivalents (approx): 7:00 p.m. UK start, 9:30 p.m. UK ringwalks

Times can shift if the undercard runs long or ends early. Plan a 30-minute window either side for the main event.

How to watch live ?

US / UK : Live on DAZN

Current betting odds (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Buatsi -600 favorite, Parker +400 underdog

Method:

Buatsi TKO/KO -125

Buatsi Decision +185

Parker TKO/KO +1000

Parker Decision +750

Draw +2000

Odds move. Shop around and lock when you see value.

Fight card

Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker; light heavyweight, 10 rounds

Brad Rea vs Lyndon Arthur; for Rea’s European light heavyweight title

Liam Cameron vs Troy Jones; light heavyweight

Billy Deniz vs Ezra Arenyeka; light heavyweight

Insider view

Been in these UK back halls for years. This is classic crossroads energy. Buatsi’s A-game is neat and mean when he lets the hands go in threes. Parker’s counters arrive quick and he believes in his power at 175. If Buatsi controls range and tempo, he banks rounds. If he lets it drift, Parker can flip it with one clean shot. No fairy tales here, just who executes when it gets uncomfortable.

