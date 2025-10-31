Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker Start Times, Live Stream, Odds and Full Card

Queensberry rolls into Manchester’s Co-op Live with a ten-round light heavyweight fight that actually means something. Joshua Buatsi needs to reset after the Callum Smith loss. Zach Parker’s been stacking wins and size suits him at 175. I’ve been around enough British cards to know this one’s the kind that flips a year for a contender.
Buatsi is the betting favorite for a reason. Cleaner mechanics, better feet. Parker’s got pop and timing, plus the chip you only get when folks count you out. Styles make fights, and these two won’t hide.
What time does Buatsi vs Parker start and when are ringwalks?
Date: Saturday, November 1 – live on DAZN
US broadcast start: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
UK local equivalents (approx): 7:00 p.m. UK start, 9:30 p.m. UK ringwalks
Times can shift if the undercard runs long or ends early. Plan a 30-minute window either side for the main event.
How to watch live ?
US / UK : Live on DAZN
Current betting odds (DraftKings)
- Moneyline: Buatsi -600 favorite, Parker +400 underdog
Method:
- Buatsi TKO/KO -125
- Buatsi Decision +185
- Parker TKO/KO +1000
- Parker Decision +750
- Draw +2000
Odds move. Shop around and lock when you see value.
Fight card
- Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker; light heavyweight, 10 rounds
- Brad Rea vs Lyndon Arthur; for Rea’s European light heavyweight title
- Liam Cameron vs Troy Jones; light heavyweight
- Billy Deniz vs Ezra Arenyeka; light heavyweight
Insider view
Been in these UK back halls for years. This is classic crossroads energy. Buatsi’s A-game is neat and mean when he lets the hands go in threes. Parker’s counters arrive quick and he believes in his power at 175. If Buatsi controls range and tempo, he banks rounds. If he lets it drift, Parker can flip it with one clean shot. No fairy tales here, just who executes when it gets uncomfortable.
Event details
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Venue: Co-op Live, Manchester, U.K.
- Live stream: DAZN (region availability applies)
- Broadcast start: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
- Main event ringwalks: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
- UK local guide: 7:00 p.m. UK start, 9:30 p.m. UK ringwalks (approx)