Boxing News 24/7


Lamont Peterson: “I’m a Full-Blown Welterweight and I’m ready to Mix it Up”—Avanesyan, Mosley, Warren, More!

- Leave a Comment

By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones | Published: February 7, 2017| Photo © Paul “Paparazzi” Jones

WASHINGTON, DC–Saturday, February 18 marks the returnof former two-time world champ Lamont Peterson (34-3-1, 17 KOs) who challenges (Interim) WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan(22-1-1, 11 KOs) in a primetime match-up.

The bout, which is the co-main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING’s tripleheader from Xavier University featuring Adrien “The Problem” Bronerand Adrian “El Tigre”Granados, is an opportunity for Peterson to show his critics that heis still a force to be reckoned with.


Despite a 16-month layoff, the 33-year-old Peterson, who is officially campaigning at welterweight,looked equal parts fit and focusedduringTuesday’s media workout at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center in Washington, DC.

Peterson also showed no visible ring rust, nor was he concerned about the possibility of doing so against Avanesyan.

“There’s not even a thought in my head about [ring rust],” said Peterson.  “If I don’t go out and look better than I did in my previous fight, then I’ll be shocked.”

More important, Peterson isn’t underestimating his opponent — a wise move given the Russian’s 9-fight winning streak, capped bya signature win in 2016 over fellow former champion, “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

READ  Lamont Peterson talks David Avanesyan fight

“I’m looking for the best David [Avanesyan],” said Peterson.

“Being a champion, a lot of times that makes improvements on fighters,” added Peterson.“As soon as you’re a titlist, your status goes up and your desire to train.  There’s something about that title of ‘champion’ that makes fighters better and hungrier.”

Although Peterson respects his foe, the DC native is confident that he’ll be ready for whatever Avanesyan brings to the table on fight night.

“I think [Avanesyan] will have a great performance,” said Peterson.“But his style, match-up wise, suits me best and I’ll take advantage of it.”

It remains to be seen whether Avanesyan’s hunger will be enough to overcome Peterson’s physical and experience-based advantages.  However, big fights against the current crop of talented welterweights will undoubtedly loom for the winner.

Other News & Notes

  • Also taking part in the media workout was IBO/WBA(Super) World Bantamweight Champion, Rau’sheeWarren(14-1, 4 KOs).
AVANESYAN VS. PETERSON

Tale of the Tape
  Avanesyan Peterson
Birth Place: Pyatigorsk, Russia Washington,

DC
Age: 28 33
Height: 5′8″ 5′9″
Reach: 68 ½″ 72″
Stance: Orthodox Orthodox
Record (KOs): 22-1-1 (11) 34-3-1 (17)
Where: Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH
When: Saturday,
February 18, 2017
TV: SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING │ 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Be sure to e-mail/tweet“Paparazzi” Jones:

prjones1@hotmail.com│ Twitter @boxingepicenter

More from “Paparazzi” Jones:

The People’s Court (of Public Opinion): Mayweather v. Pacquiao

OPEN MIC: A Candid Conversation with Lamont “Havoc” Peterson — García, Mayweather, Pacquiao, More!

OPEN ‘MIKE’: Rising Prospect Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed Vows to Bring Top Rank to DC

The Year in Review: Six Notable Fights in 2014 – Part I — Pacquiao, Hopkins, Froch, More!

Kovalev Grounds “The Alien”

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Lamont Peterson: “I’m a Full-Blown Welterweight and I’m ready to Mix it Up”—Avanesyan, Mosley, Warren, More!

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Christian Hammer stops David Price, Price’s career could be over
Gerald Washington Steps in to Face Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder
Will a Gennady Golovkin-Chris Eubank Jr. fight really happen this year?
Carl Farmpton says he’s unable to watch his losing fight with Santa Cruz, but confirms talks are already underway for the rubber-match
Lennox Lewis says he will be able to tell “after two rounds” who wins the Klitschko-Joshua fight
Who is the best heavyweight in the world today? Lennox Lewis says it’s still Tyson Fury
20 years ago today: revenge, a mental breakdown and the weirdest heavyweight title fight ever seen!
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
My Thoughts On David Price’s Future

David Price fell victim to his 4th pro defeat on Saturday night against Christian Hammer. Hammer was down in the...

Close