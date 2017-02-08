Lamont Peterson: “I’m a Full-Blown Welterweight and I’m ready to Mix it Up”—Avanesyan, Mosley, Warren, More!

By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones | Published: February 7, 2017| Photo © Paul “Paparazzi” Jones

WASHINGTON, DC–Saturday, February 18 marks the returnof former two-time world champ Lamont Peterson (34-3-1, 17 KOs) who challenges (Interim) WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan(22-1-1, 11 KOs) in a primetime match-up.

The bout, which is the co-main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING’s tripleheader from Xavier University featuring Adrien “The Problem” Bronerand Adrian “El Tigre”Granados, is an opportunity for Peterson to show his critics that heis still a force to be reckoned with.





Despite a 16-month layoff, the 33-year-old Peterson, who is officially campaigning at welterweight,looked equal parts fit and focusedduringTuesday’s media workout at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center in Washington, DC.

Peterson also showed no visible ring rust, nor was he concerned about the possibility of doing so against Avanesyan.

“There’s not even a thought in my head about [ring rust],” said Peterson. “If I don’t go out and look better than I did in my previous fight, then I’ll be shocked.”

More important, Peterson isn’t underestimating his opponent — a wise move given the Russian’s 9-fight winning streak, capped bya signature win in 2016 over fellow former champion, “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

“I’m looking for the best David [Avanesyan],” said Peterson.

“Being a champion, a lot of times that makes improvements on fighters,” added Peterson.“As soon as you’re a titlist, your status goes up and your desire to train. There’s something about that title of ‘champion’ that makes fighters better and hungrier.”

Although Peterson respects his foe, the DC native is confident that he’ll be ready for whatever Avanesyan brings to the table on fight night.

“I think [Avanesyan] will have a great performance,” said Peterson.“But his style, match-up wise, suits me best and I’ll take advantage of it.”

It remains to be seen whether Avanesyan’s hunger will be enough to overcome Peterson’s physical and experience-based advantages. However, big fights against the current crop of talented welterweights will undoubtedly loom for the winner.

Also taking part in the media workout was IBO/WBA(Super) World Bantamweight Champion, Rau’sheeWarren(14-1, 4 KOs).

AVANESYAN VS. PETERSON Tale of the Tape Avanesyan Peterson Birth Place: Pyatigorsk, Russia Washington, DC Age: 28 33 Height: 5′8″ 5′9″ Reach: 68 ½″ 72″ Stance: Orthodox Orthodox Record (KOs): 22-1-1 (11) 34-3-1 (17) Where: Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH When: Saturday,

February 18, 2017 TV: SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING │ 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

