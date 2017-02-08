Twenty Years ago today: when “The Prince” was in his prime; Hamed unifies the featherweight titles

Exciting, abrasive, controversial and still talked about some 15 years after his final ring appearance. Who? Sheffield’s cocksure, blisteringly powerful featherweight king Naseem Hamed, a potentially great fighter who preferred to go by the nickname of “Prince.”

It was two full decades ago today (February 8, 1997) when Hamed scored what was arguably the most impressive and meaningful win of his 10 year, 37 fight pro career. Southpaw Hamed – who had burst onto first the British scene and then the world scene with thrilling wins and an extremely arrogant approach that included a pre-fight somersault over the top rope, a hands-held-low style and supreme self-belief – met the classy and experienced Tom Johnson in London.





Hamed was the defending WBO 126 pound champ, Johnson the IBF. A great fight ensued and Hamed proved himself to those remaining critics who felt he was more flash than substance. Johnson, who was 44-2-2 and was making the 12th defence of his belt (Hamed was defending his for the 5th time) came to fight and he pushed “Naz” hard; visibly hurting him on more than a couple of occasions. A fine boxer, Johnson especially showed his counter-punching skills, making Hamed pay a number of times.

But Hamed, unbeaten at 24-0, was at his peak (or very close to it) at age 23. Johnson was 32 and though still formidable, he was probably past his best and coming to the end of a long and at times hard career. It was somewhat close on the cards after seven engrossing rounds, but Hamed’s corkscrew uppercut finish made the cards of the judges redundant. Hamed, with his 8th-round TKO, became the first man to stop the warrior known as “Boom Boom.”

Now a two-belt champ, Hamed seemed set for true global domination. Instead, to great disappointment, “The Prince” lost his royal appointment after just ten more wins. Some big wins were picked up between the Johnson win and, in 2001, a heavy points loss to Marco Antonio Barrera – the fight Hamed is most known for these days – but Hamed never went quite as far as people thought he would.

Losing interest in training and relying more and more on his heavy hands, Hamed was past his best by the age of just 27. Still, Hamed inspired many (a number of fighters say they put on the gloves after watching him do his thing), he won major titles and he electrified the sport.

If only he’d been able to continue doing so for a few years longer. And why didn’t Naz take that rematch clause-agreed return fight with Barrera?