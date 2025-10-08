Allen vs. Makhmudov: “It’s War, Kill Or Be Killed”

Fight fans could witness a savage, X-rated heavyweight fight in Sheffield on Saturday night, live on DAZN, as Russian giant Arslanbek Makhmudov and British veteran Dave Allen collide in a fight that Allen freely admits scares him. So fearful of Makhmudov’s power and strength is Allen that he has whipped himself into perhaps career-best condition; the fear-factor seeing to it that he worked as hard as can be in the gym.

Allen knows the big, big fights will come for him, at this late stage in his career, if he can score the upset on Saturday. Makhmudov, though, says he is ready for “war,” to “kill or be killed.” It seems this fight will absolutely be an action affair, with very little chance of the final bell being heard.

Makhmudov Promises Violence — Allen Prepares For The Storm

Makhmudov, who has been stopped in his career, by Agit Kabayel and by Guido Vianello, says he has learnt from his losses and that Allen will see “a lion who is going to come back from hunting with a win.”

“I think it’s a great fight,” Makhmudov said to Ring Magazine regarding Saturday’s rumble. “This guy will come to fight and I respect that, because it takes two warriors to go to war. He didn’t have to fight me, so you see he’s not afraid, but maybe in the ring it will be different for him. I think he knows I’m coming to fight but maybe he also thinks he can beat me because of my losses. We will see, but I’ve learned from those losses, you know they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Of course, for me, it’s war, kill or be killed. Hopefully he’s going to come to fight, I’m going to bring war to him. You will see a lion, and he’s going to come back from hunting with a win.”

Can Allen Bully The Bully Or Will Makhmudov Smash Early?

Allen really is in deep here, maybe too deep, but he is as well-prepared as can be and, so long as he doesn’t freeze (unlikely but you never know) and he lets his hands go, we could get a great fight, a two-sided fight that pushes both men hard. Makhmudov will be extremely dangerous early on, but if Allen can weather the storm AND fire back, he could take the older man’s heart. Allen, 24-7-2(19) has it all to fight for here, and we can expect him to give his all. Barring a quick KO loss where he is simply overwhelmed, Allen can win this. Allen can bully the bully. It really does promise to be don’t-blink stuff early on, but again, if this one reaches the middle rounds it can be anyone’s fight.

Going out on a limb, I’m picking Allen to survive some hot and heavy barrages early, with a possible knockdown being scored by Makhmudov, before the “White Rhino” comes on to stop Makhmudov around the 7th or 8th round stage.

That said, a quick KO by Makhmudov cannot be at all ruled out.