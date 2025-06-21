Khamukov vs. Stevens: Controversial Decision Denies Khamukov Victory as Fans Boo – Boxing Results

David “Dynamite” Stevens (15-2, 10 KOs) got his hand raised in the main event, but don’t let the official scorecards fool you — Petr Khamukov might’ve been mugged in plain sight.

The Reading, PA fighter survived a frustrating 10-round chess match against Russian Olympian Khamukov (13-1, 6 KOs) and walked away with a unanimous decision win in the DAZN-headlined ‘LA Friday Night Fights 2’ at Thunder Studios. All three judges had it 97-93 Stevens — but did they even watch the same fight as the rest of us? Khamukov boxed smarter, cleaner, and more effectively — and still got stiffed. Fans booed, Stevens shrugged, and the California commission probably already moved on. Boxing, right?

Was Petr Khamukov robbed?

From round three on, Khamukov made Stevens look confused. The Russian danced in and out, timed Stevens with tight little combos, and actually landed clean. Stevens? He loaded up on single shots and missed a lot — but apparently the judges were hypnotized.

I had Khamukov up by a few rounds down the stretch. Even when Stevens landed, he wasn’t controlling the pace — Khamukov was. It wasn’t flashy, but it was effective, awkward, and frustrating — the kind of fight that should’ve gone his way. But nah. Stevens gets the W. Of course.

When the cards were read, the crowd at Thunder Studios let the judges have it with loud boos. They saw what I saw — a close W for the Russian.

Stevens even admitted it wasn’t clean: “I have to rewatch the tape. I know I made some mistakes and got a little tired in there.” No kidding.

Ruiz bounces back, Sanchez flattens Solano, and Mendez-Rubalcava steal the show

In the co-feature, Leonardo Ruiz (16-1, 8 KOs) returned from his first career loss and wiped the floor with Jarrod Tennant (9-5). Wide cards, zero threat, and honestly, a glorified sparring session. Somehow one judge gave Tennant a round. Maybe they blinked and mistook inactivity for ring generalship.

Juan “El Negro” Sanchez (9-0, 8 KOs) handed out a four-knockdown clinic to Yeis Solano (15-6), flattening him in three and proving why the Colombian had no business being in there. Sanchez cut his eye from a head clash, but he shrugged it off and went back to landing bombs.

Fight of the night? That goes to Dorian Mendez (6-0) vs. Leonardo Rubalcava (9-1-1). Nonstop punching. No defense. Two lunatics fighting in a phone booth. Judges were split — two had it for Mendez, one for Rubalcava — but nobody walked away upset. That one was just good old-fashioned violence.

Alexis Alvarado (8-1) dropped Jose Silva Gonzalez and cruised to a 40–35 win. Silva’s head is made of concrete, but not much else.

Emiliano Alvarado (8-0) outpointed Alejandro Mejia in a messy banger marred by a late low-blow penalty that conveniently handed Alvarado the edge.

Daniel Cruz (10-0) stayed unbeaten, outworking India’s Sachin Rohila over six rounds. Nothing spectacular, just steady work.

LA Friday Night Fights 2 Full Results