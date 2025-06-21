Can Crawford Shock Canelo with a KO?

“Anybody Can Get Knocked Out” Warns Terence Crawford Ahead Of Canelo Alvarez Showdown

Over the years, we have seen some great fighters knocked out, this in truly shocking fashion. Some warriors, blessed with either a granite chin or an almost flawless defensive game (rarely if ever does a fighter have both attributes), have nonetheless been knocked out. And when it happens it’s a shock, it’s a hugely memorable moment.

Now, going into his massive September fight with the rock-chinned Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford has reminded us that any fighter can be taken out, no matter who they are. It would of course be a real sensation if “Bud” managed to knock out Canelo when they fight in Las Vegas. Heck, plenty of people, who feel Crawford is just too small to beat the Mexican star, say it would be a real sensation if Crawford was to win, period.

ANYONE’S GAME: CRAWFORD’S STRAIGHT TALK

But Crawford suggests that, should he find the sweet spot, he could indeed stop Canelo and KO him.

“Anybody can be knocked out,” Crawford said at yesterday’s presser to further hype the huge September showdown between the two pound-for-pounders. “Canelo got a granite chin, he’s tough, he’s durable. We seen him hurt a couple of times……But given the right circumstances, anybody can be knocked out.”

As far as seeing Canelo wobbled or hurt, the most notable time came way back in May of 2010, this when Canelo was tagged by a left hook in the opening round of his fight with Jose Cotto, the older brother of the great Miguel Cotto (who Canelo would defeat in a big fight some years later). That was a young Canelo, however, and since then, his beard has been tougher than tough.

But Crawford, though not a huge puncher, can be a spiteful puncher, a sharp and deadly, accurate puncher. And if Crawford got Canelo going, with him landing an accumulation of crisp, hurtful shots, then who knows. Canelo is getting older now (as is Crawford, to be fair), and maybe he could find himself getting hit more than he and anybody expects on September 13. Maybe Crawford will not score an out and out KO, but might he stop Canelo on cuts and facial injuries? It cannot be totally ruled out.

BATTLE LINES DRAWN: CONFIDENCE VS. EXPERIENCE

Crawford, throughout the weeks of build-up and hype ahead of the super fight, has carried with him an air of true confidence. The fact that Crawford is even talking about the possibility of Canelo falling foul of a knockout really does tell you something about Crawford’s mental attitude here.

Crawford has been all smiles so far, but you watch him turn all-business and nasty as well as ruthless come fight night, when the switch will be pulled.

What price a Crawford stoppage win over Canelo in September?