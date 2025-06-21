Eddie Hearn: Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Is A “50/50 Fight”

Eddie Hearn, who promotes once-beaten super-bantamweight warrior Murodjon Akhmadaliev, has gone on record as saying that he truly believes the upcoming September showdown between “MJ,” as the Uzbekistan fighter is known, and unbeaten pound-for-pound king (in the opinion of many) Naoya Inoue, is a 50 50 fight.

Hearn – who is also perhaps giving himself a little too much credit when he says that he himself “goaded” Inoue and his team into taking the fight – has said numerous times that this fight is the best possible fight that can be made in the current 122 pound division.

Speaking with The Ring, Hearn said that he feels that although Inoue was always okay with the taking of the fight, his team didn’t want Inoue to face Akhmadaliev. Now, Hearn says he is very pleased the fight is happening.

A True 50-50 Battle: Hearn’s Bold Prediction

“Inoue against MJ is one of the best fights in boxing,” the Matchroom boss said. “I have to respect Inoue for taking it because the people around him didn’t want to take that fight. I feel like I goaded them enough to take it. I’m very pleased they took it. I see it as a 50/50 fight. The two best fighters in the division, the best fight in the division. We’re looking forward to going to Japan in September for that fight.”

Southpaw Akhmadaliev, 14-1(11) and a former IBF champion at 122 pounds, lost to Marlon Tapales (who would be stopped late by Inoue when they fought), but he has since won three in a row and he is the WBA mandatory. Hearn for some time openly said that Inoue, or at least his team, was ducking MJ. Now, Inoue will have to pass what is perhaps his final big test at super-bantamweight (this before Junto Nakatani moves up from bantamweight, anyway).

Monster Under Threat? Inoue’s Toughest Test Yet

Inoue, perfect at 30-0(27) doesn’t like it said that he is afraid or reluctant to face any man, and now he will be looking to take Akhmadaliev out when they fight in Tokyo. It could prove to be a very good fight, and although Inoue is of course the favourite (just not in Hearn’s eyes), this one could perhaps prove to be the toughest test yet at the weight for “The Monster.”

Plenty of us cannot wait for this almost guaranteed slugfest.