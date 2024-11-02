Boxing Tonight: Schofield vs. Giron – Live Results

Lightweight contender Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) showed he’s still a work in progress, laboring to a 12-round unanimous decision win over Rene Tellez Giron (20-4, 13 KOs) in their headliner on Saturday night at The Theater Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Schofield was knocked down by a hard left hook to the temple from Giron in round eleven and took some massive shots the remainder of the fight. Somehow, Schofield stayed on his feet but was getting belted by Giron until the contest’s final seconds. The scores were 118-109, 116-111 and 118-109.

Undercard results

– Super middleweight contender Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) defeated David Stevens (14-2, 10 KOs) by a tougher-than-expected 12-round split decision in the cofeature. The scores were 116-112 for Stevens, 118-110 and 117-111 for Bektemir. The hard-hitting Stevens dominated the early rounds, but Bek the Bully came on in the second half to win on activity.

By the midpoint of the fight, Bektemir was exhausted, throwing arm punches and bleeding from the nose and around his eyes. Stevens had worked him over with hard shots. The judges, however, liked Bek’s activities.

– IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) became the undisputed champion tonight, defeating WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Gabriela Alaniz (15-2, 6 KOs) by a seventh-round knockout. Fundora, 5’9″, put Alaniz on the canvas twice in round seven with straight left hands, thowrn down the pipe. The referee stopped the contest after the second knockdown. The time came at the 1:40 mark.

In round seven, the lanky Fundora landed a left to the head of Alaniz to put her down. She complained to the referee that Fundora had stepped on her front foot, but it was no use.

– Super middleweight knockout artist Darius Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) had too much firepower for Christopher Pearson (17-5, 12 KOs), stopping him in the third round. Fulghum had his way, hitting him with hard punches and following him around the ring.

In the third, Fulghum hit Pearson nonstop with shots after trapping him against the ropes. The referee then stepped in and stopped the fight. The time of the stoppage was at 1:02.

