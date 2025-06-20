Khamukov vs. Stevens Tonight on DAZN – Exclusive Interview With Petr Khamukov

Undefeated super middleweight Petr “The Surgeon” Khamukov (13-0, 6 KOs) takes on David “Dynamite” Stevens (14-2, 10 KOs) in an intriguing matchup between two up-and-coming 168-pound fighters this Friday in the main event at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. Their ten-round bout will be televised live on DAZN.

Khamukov recently signed with 3 Point Management (3 PM), who also manages WBO/WBA cruiserweight world champion Gilberto Ramírez and former light heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk, in hopes of securing significant fights. He has had a difficult time finding opponents to fight, and as a result, he did not fight in 2020 and 2022, and his last bout was thirteen months ago (May 2024).

He obtained a third-round knockout over Esau Herrera de la Cruz in his last outing. Referee Edward Collantes stopped the one-sided bout at one minute and twenty-eight seconds. This was Khamukov’s third knockout in his last four fights and first defense of his NBA middleweight Continental belt that he obtained from an eight-round split decision victory over Vaughn Alexander.

Stevens, a highly decorated amateur standout, is the best opponent that Khamukov has faced. The hard-hitting twenty-five-year-old orthodox boxer from Reading, Pennsylvania, scored an eight-round knockout over unbeaten Sean Hemphill in January 2023. Since that fight, he is 2-2. He was knocked out in the first round by undefeated Joeshon James in October 2023. Then, in his last outing in November 2024, he lost a twelve-round split decision to one-loss Bektemir Melikuziev.

The thirty-three-year-old orthodox boxer from Woodland Hills, California, is one of Russia’s most accomplished amateur boxers (he is from Labinsk, which is in western Russia). He fought over 350 amateur fights. Khamukov won the 2015 European Championships and the 2016 Russian National Championships. He is the only Russian Olympian to compete in two weight classes (middleweight and light heavyweight) in the same Olympics (2016).

Khamukov was gracious enough to take time out of his busy fight week schedule to discuss his upcoming fight against Stevens, his plans for the rest of 2025, his reasons for moving from Russia to the United States, his Olympic experience, and much more.

James Stillerman: How was your training camp for your fight against Stevens?

Petr Khamukov: My training camp went very well. I have been in the gym every day, focusing on all aspects of preparation — strength, conditioning, and strategy. We have had about eight weeks of solid work. I feel sharp and ready.

James Stillerman: What kind of fight do you expect from Stevens?

Petr Khamukov: I expect a tough and aggressive fight. Stevens is a strong opponent with power, and I respect that. But I have faced many different styles in my career, and I am ready for whatever he brings.

James Stillerman: Will you win by knockout or decision?

Petr Khamukov: I always prepare for the full distance, but if the opportunity comes for a knockout, I will take it. My focus is on controlling the fight and making wise decisions. I am confident in my ability to win.

James Stillerman: What was the reason you were out of the ring for over a year?

Petr Khamukov: I took some time to recover mentally and physically. Additionally, there were some challenges in finding the right opponent and securing a suitable fight date. I used that time to work on myself and stay ready.

James Stillerman: Do you think you are having a difficult time finding quality opponents because boxers are afraid to fight you?

Petr Khamukov: Boxers are not afraid to fight me, but many fighters and their teams are careful about who they step in the ring with. I bring a lot of experience and an awkward style that is hard to prepare for. It is a business decision for them.

James Stillerman: What are your boxing plans for the rest of the year?

Petr Khamukov: I want to stay active. Ideally, I would like to fight two or three more times this year. I do not call out names, but I am ready for anyone in the top fifteen. I want to earn my spot and prove I belong with the best.

James Stillerman: How would you assess how your career is going thus far?

Petr Khamukov: I have accomplished a great deal, but I still have more to offer. My amateur background provided a strong foundation, and now I am building a solid professional path. Each fight brings me closer to where I want to be.

James Stillerman: Why did you move to the United States?

Petr Khamukov: I moved to the United States from Russia because I signed a contract and transitioned into a professional boxing career. Later, my wife joined me after being accepted into a university. Since then, we have continued living in the United States. Our base now is in California, where I train and develop my professional skills. The competition is intense here, and the training conditions are excellent.

James Stillerman: What was it like competing in the 2016 Olympics?



Petr Khamukov: The Olympics are a dream for any athlete. I am proud to have represented my country. I qualified in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, and ultimately earned my Olympic license in a heavier weight class than I usually compete in. I represented Russia in the 81 kg category [light heavyweight division]. It was a serious challenge, as I had to adapt to the speed and physicality of the competition.

For more information about his boxing career and upcoming fights, follow him on Instagram @Petrkhamukov.