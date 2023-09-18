Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hekkie Budler In Ninth Round – Boxing Results

Earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, unified, two-belt junior flyweight champ Kenshiro Teraji scored a very impressive ninth round stoppage win over a game Hekkie Budler. A barrage of powerful shots had the challenger from South Africa in bad trouble as he was stuck on the ropes, this prompting the referee to dive in and call a halt to what had been an excellent fight.

Time was 2:19 of the ninth and “Amazing Boy” Teraji, who was making the second defence of his two world titles (with the Japanese star having held the WBC belt since March of last year, this his second reign as WBC champ) is now 22-1(14). Budler, a former champ at minimumweight and at junior flyweight, falls to 35-5(11).

It was great action all the way today, the action being of the two-way kind. Budler, the older man by four years at age 35, had a good start but Teraji then focused his attack on the body, slowing his challenger down some. Budler also attacked the midsection, and the two men traded in exciting fashion in a number of rounds. These two little giants tested each other and the large crowd in Japan was uncharacteristically loud and pumped up.

The end came quite out of nowhere, as Teraji hurt Budler with a right hand to the head, with the third man in the ring diving in as the challenger was under more fire, his fatigue and distress apparent. There were no complaints about the stoppage. Teraji, who is now 13-1(9) over the course of his two reigns a 108 pounds, shows zero signs of slowing down. Budler failed to become a three-time champion today but he still did himself proud.

Both men did. It was a great fight.

Also on the card, Tenshin Nasukawa won his second pro fight, the super-bantamweight winning an eight round UD over Mexico’s Luis Guzman.

Junto Nakatini retained his WBO 115 pound belt for the first time, this with a 12 round UD over Mexico’s Argi Cortes. Nakatini scored three knockdowns on his way to a near shut-out decision win.

All in all, a good card in Tokyo on a Monday afternoon, or morning, depending on where you are.