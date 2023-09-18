Shakur Stevenson sounding bitter, says 135-lb division is “overrated”

Shakur Stevenson is sounding bitter about the lightweight division, calling it “overrated” after failing to get two consecutive massive fights against Frank Martin & Devin Haney over money issues.

Sounding like a spoiled brat, Stevenson complains that he’s more avoided at 135 than Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is at 147, which is hard to believe.

We do know that Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr & Keith Thurman want no part of Boots Enniis, so obviously, he’s far more avoided than Shakur is at 135.

Shakur just arrived at lightweight and hasn’t been fighting in the division long enough for him to say that he’s being swerved. We do know that Stevenson had the opportunity to fight Frank Martin & Devin Haney, and he fumbled it.

The Newark, New Jersey native has had the chance for big fights, but he’s asking for too much and not realizing that he’s not a big star.

Stevenson is now facing Edwin De Los Santos, an obscure contender but a dangerous one on November 16th.

Instead of looking at the mirror to realize that he’s been his own worst enemy for why those fights failed to materialize, Shakur (20-0, 10 KOs) is blaming them, and now labeling the entire lightweight division as “overrated” because they don’t fight each other.

Gervonta Davis’ recent mega-fight against Ryan Garcia would seem to suggest that Shakur doesn’t know what he’s talking about, as there are big fights that happen, but obviously not when you’re busy pricing yourself out.

“We want to see competitive fights. We want to see competition. We want to see the best fight the best, and I’m the best, and he’s the best,” said Shakur Stevenson to Showtime Sports, talking about Gervonta Davis. “That’s the biggest fight in the world.”

Tank Davis isn’t going to fight Shakur for the following reasons:

Not popular

Fails to fight the big names

Competes on a different network

With Top Rank

Defensive fighter that uses safety first style

“Everybody loves the lightweight division. Why is it that they can’t get these big fights together? There are so many good names and big names at 135. It just seems like it’s a hard time getting these guys in the ring,” said Brian Custer.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s been like this even before I got to the division because I feel like the division is overrated because it’s full of fighters that talk big, but they don’t fight each other,” said a resentful & jaded-sounding Shakur.

I wonder if Shakur wants any cheese with his wine? He sounds as bitter as they come. The lightweight division is fine, but not when you think you’re the Grand Poobah, calling the shots and pricing yourself out. Shakur needs to humble himself and realize he’s only known by hardcore boxing fans, and many of them don’t like him or his boring Mayweather-esque retro fighting style.

“They talk about each other, but they don’t make the biggest fights happen in the division. I don’tknow. I’m here to make the biggest &the best fights to happen, and I’m going to keep doing what I can to get that done,” said Shakur.

“Who do you think is more avoided in boxing, Shakur Stevenson or Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis?” said Brian.

“I think it’s me. I think there are more people that sign up to fight me, but I think Boots is definitely ducked. I think Keith Thurman wants no part of Boots,” said Shakur about his belief that he’s more avoided than Boots Ennis.

“There are definitely some fighters that want no part of Boots. I’m having a hard time getting fights right now. I was signed up to fight Frank Martin. They didn’t agree to terms, and people are pulling out of fights. I think it’s me for sure,” said Stevenson.