“Amazing Boy” Kenshiro Teraji Unifies The WBC And WBA Flyweight Titles With A Last-Round KO Over Seigo Yuri Akui – Boxing Results

Earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, Kenshiro Teraji, known as the “Amazing Boy,” (this despite the fact that he is 33 years of age) unified two of the world flyweight titles with a thrilling, come-from-behind last round KO over Seigo Yuri Akui. In a fierce fight, with both men taking and dishing out lots of leather, Teraji, the reigning and defending WBC champ, was behind on two of the three cards going into the 12th.

But Teraji snatched the victory, in amazing style, as he went for broke and got the stoppage win he was looking for. Teraji unloaded all he could, with lots of his shots landing, and the third man dived in to halt the contest. Some fans might have felt the stoppage was a little premature and uncalled for, especially as Akui was winning the fight on two cards, but this was no Julio Cesar Chavez-Meldrick Taylor screamer. That said, some fans are already calling for a rematch between Teraji and Akui.

It was a very good fight the fans were treated to today. Teraji, who is lighting up the lower weights the way so many of his countryman are currently doing, is now 24-1(15) and he has now engaged in a quite stunning 17 world title fights – all of them coming consecutively. 29 year old Akui, who had not lost a fight since back in 2018, is now 21-3-1(11).

The pace of today’s fight really was quite something, as was the sheer class of Teraji’s boxing; when he got going, that is. One could argue the first half of today’s fight belonged to Akui. Teraji was on the back foot for long periods, and Akui was making the fight. It was a good action fight of the highest order all in all, but once Teraji got into his groove, and when Akui’s gas tank began to empty, it became the older man’s fight.

Still, if Teraji hadn’t been successful in going for broke in the final round, Akui could have walked away with the two belts, or we might have seen a draw – the scores being 105-104, 105-104 in favour of Akui, with the third judge having it 106-103 for Teraji going into the final round. Again, a rematch would not be a bad idea.

“Yuri was super strong and almost had me in despair,” a victorious Teraji said. “I couldn’t win this on my own, it’s thanks to those who’ve been cheering me on.”

If Teraji does not engage in a rematch with the deserving Akui next, it will be interesting to see who he does fight. Teraji is never in a bad fight it seems.