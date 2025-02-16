Duarte Stops Madueno, Calls Out Barboza – Boxing Results

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya was happy after watching his fighter, light welterweight contender Oscar Duarte (29-2-1, 23 KOs), score a seventh-round knockout of substitute opponent Miguel Madueno (31-4, 28 KO) on Saturday night in their war at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Duarte’s Dominant KO

In the seventh, Duarte, 29, hurt Madueno with a right hand to the head. He then followed with a left that drove Madueno against the ropes. Duarte then connected with several huge shots, promoting referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight.

De La Hoya pointed out in an interview after the fight that Keyshawn Davis, who captured the WBO lightweight title last Friday night, couldn’t knock out Madueno in their fight last year on July 6th in Newark, New Jersey. Keyshawn was forced to go the full 10-round route to get a unanimous decision win.

Duarte was more courageous than Keyshawn because he was willing to stand in the pocket and trade bombs with Madueno to wear him down and get the KO. Davis didn’t do that because he was uncomfortable with Madueno’s power and volume of punching.

“Keyshawn couldn’t knock out Madueno; he couldn’t stop him. So that tells you a lot about Madueno, about Oscar Duarte, and about Keyshawn because he just won a world title last night. That tells you about Duarte,” said Oscar De La Hoya to DAZN Boxing, reacting to his fighter, Oscar Duarte, knocking out replacement opponent Miguel Madueno in the seventh.

Madueno had a full camp to prepare for Keyshawn. He didn’t have that for the Duarte fight, as he came in on one week’s notice to replace injured Regis Prograis as the opponent.

In the fourth, Madueno was cut on the bridge of his nose from a clash of heads, in the sixth. Madueno suffered a cut over his left eye from a right hand that Duarte hit him with.

After the fight, Duarte called out Arnold Barboza Jr, saying he wanted to fight him next. Barboza Jr. captured the WBO interim light welterweight title on Saturday night with a win over Jack Catterall.