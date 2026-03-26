Jared Anderson vs Solomon Dacres Looks Like Another Safe Fight

The “Big Baby,” who was once being touted as the future of the American heavyweight division, seems to have hit a significant wall, and this Manchester move feels more like a rescue mission than a step forward.

When you look at the trajectory since 2023, the red flags are everywhere:

Charles Martin: That was the first time the chin was checked. He won the decision, but getting wobbled by a late-notice, 37-year-old Martin in his own hometown stripped away that aura of invincibility.

Ryad Merhy: That fight was almost bizarre. Anderson won every round, but he looked paralyzed by the fear of making a mistake. He banked rounds behind a jab against a guy who wouldn’t throw back, showing zero of the “mean streak” fans expected.

Martin Bakole: This was the reality check. Bakole beat him and bullied him. Anderson’s defense was nonexistent, and the timid energy turned into a total collapse under fire.

Marios Kollias: Even in a “get-well” fight, he couldn’t escape the drama. Dominating most of the way only to get staggered in the final seconds by a massive underdog doesn’t exactly scream “rebuilt and ready.”

Choosing Solomon Dacres for May 9 is a very specific type of matchmaking. Dacres is a decent technical boxer but lacks the concussive power that has clearly bothered Anderson lately. By taking him to the UK, Queensberry is essentially trying to change the scenery and the narrative.

It feels like they are trying to find his “fighting heart” again in a low-risk environment. If he struggles with Dacres or fights with that same hesitant, safety-first style he showed against Merhy and Kollias, the “ultimate plan” might shift from making him a world champion to simply keeping him as a high-level gatekeeper.

The talent is clearly there, but the confidence seems shattered. Do you think a change in scenery (and a new promoter in the mix) is enough to fix the psychological side of his game, or is the “Big Baby” hype train officially out of steam?

Dacres doesn’t come in with much at this level. He was stopped in one round by David Adeyele in December 2024 and hasn’t faced anyone close to the top end of the heavyweight division. That makes him a manageable opponent for someone in Anderson’s position, especially coming off a loss that forced a reset.

The timing stands out as much as the opponent. Anderson already had a confidence-builder in his last fight, a decision win over Marios Kollias at Madison Square Garden. Going straight into another similar level fight suggests the rebuild is being handled carefully rather than pushing him back into real contention.

Queensberry has options at heavyweight. There are names on that side that could test Anderson if the goal was to move him forward quickly. This matchup doesn’t point in that direction.