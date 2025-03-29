Dmitry Bivol’s Next Fight: Eddie Hearn Confirms They’ll Follow Turki Alalshikh’s Lead, Whether It’s David Benavidez or the Artur Beterbiev Trilogy, Even if it Means Sacrificing a Belt

Undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, says they will fight whoever Turki Alalshikh wants him to next. So, if that’s WBC mandatory David Benavidez, they’ll take that fight next.

Benavidez or Beterbiev?

However, if it’s the trilogy with Artur Beterbiev, Hearn says they’ll take that fight and sacrifice the WBC belt if they cannot keep it. He thinks Turki will choose to go in the direction of the trilogy match between Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs).

“We had an offer from Sampson Boxing [for David Benavidez] to fight Dmitry Bivol. The reality is this. Turki Alalshikh had given Dmitry Bivol four fights,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media when asked about the possibility of David Benavidez challenging Dmitry Bivol next for his undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Hearn might not want to admit it, but he would likely be displeased if Turki Alalshikh chooses to have Bivol defend his four belts against David Benavidez next rather than go in the direction of the undisputed championship with Artur Beterbiev.

Bivol matches up a lot better against the slow-footed, low punch output, 40-year-old Beterbiev than he does against Benavidez. Everything that worked for Bivol against Artur in their two fights wouldn’t be effective against Benavidez, and Hearn knows that.