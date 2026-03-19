Matchroom cools Anthony Joshua–Dillian Whyte fight talk for summer return

“Not really. I mean, I don’t believe so,” said Frank Smith when asked about Whyte as a potential opponent, in comments to BoxingScene. “Anything can happen in boxing, but I don’t believe so.”

Instead, Matchroom’s focus remains on getting Joshua into the right condition before making any decisions on opponents or dates. The former heavyweight champion has returned to full training following the incident in Nigeria earlier this year, and the emphasis is on readiness rather than rushing into a matchup, even as interest in his next move continues to build.

“It would be great to get him back out in the summer,” Smith said. “But he’s back in full training now. He’s got to be right, he’s got to be prepared and ready.”

Joshua has not fought since his sixth-round stoppage win over Jake Paul in December, while Whyte has been out of the ring since his first-round defeat to Moses Itauma last August. Going up against a puncher like Dillian, even after his poor showing, would still be risky.

For now, the message from Matchroom is simple. The Whyte fight is not being pursued, and Joshua’s return will be shaped by his condition rather than speculation around familiar names.