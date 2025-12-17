Seiya Tsutsumi Edges Nonito Donaire In A Good Action Fight – Boxing Results

How Donaire nearly turned back the clock again

Donaire, who still has some “Flash” about him, seemed to come close to stopping Tsutsumi in round-four, this as the challenger’s great start went up a notch. Donaire, who was sharp, accurate and full of energy, was scoring with jabs and right hands. In the fourth, after Tsutsumi had got the better of things, Donaire came back in the session, and he hurt the champion with a cracking right to the head. Tsutsumi’s legs almost gave in, while he was now cut on the bridge of his nose.

Why Tsutsumi’s stamina decided the late rounds

Round-seven was special, this as the two warriors traded heavy shots. The fight was still very much up for grabs but it did look as though Donaire might be able to further stamp his name in the history books. The Filipino legend was swelling up around the eye in the eighth, though, and Tsutsumi’s gas tank appeared to be the fuller of the two. That said, it was still a very competitive fight down the stretch, with both men throwing and landing.

Donaire closed the final round with a flurry and the two men embraced, the mutual respect apparent. Donaire felt he had won, but Tsutsumi managed to hold onto his belt, with him logging up his second retention today. But how hard Donaire pushed the man who upset Takuma Inoue to win the WBA belt back in October of 2024. A return fight between Tsutsumi and Inoue would be one to see, but for now, Tsutsumi will again need a good rest. As for future Hall of Famer Donaire, he may well decide to call it a great career now. But then again, Nonito showed he has a good deal left to offer today, even at age 43.