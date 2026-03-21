Visioli, 22, made it clear this week that he viewed the moment as a positive. “That was good for me. It went viral, so I couldn’t have asked for anything better, really,” Visioli said to Ring Magazine.

The incident followed earlier sparring sessions between the two, which had already drawn attention after claims from Visioli’s side about how those rounds played out. When they crossed paths again in Las Vegas, the situation escalated into a public exchange that quickly spread online.

Rather than treating it as a distraction, Visioli has folded it into his rise. At 10-0 (6 KOs), he is still building his professional record, but the Moton connection has already given him recognition beyond his fights.

He described being approached by people in Las Vegas who knew him not from competition, but from those sparring sessions.

“The first day I got there, I went to a public gym, just a fitness place, no boxing, and some kid came up to me and said, ‘Oh, you’re the kid that sparred Curmel.’”

That kind of exposure has become part of the pathway for younger fighters, where moments outside the ring can travel faster than results inside it. Visioli appears comfortable operating in that space, using attention rather than avoiding it.

His immediate focus remains on his upcoming bout against Levi Giles at the Copper Box, which he described as his toughest test so far. The Moton situation, while unresolved, continues to sit in the background as a potential future fight.

For now, Visioli is taking what came from the encounter and moving forward with it. The reaction may have started in a gym, but it has already done part of the work that early fights often struggle to achieve, getting people to notice.