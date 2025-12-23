Joshua Pushed Toward Wardley or Itauma After Jake Paul Win

Warren’s proposal removes the safety net entirely.

Wardley offers a belt and structure. A win would give Joshua tangible leverage heading toward a Tyson Fury fight and restore competitive legitimacy to that matchup. Itauma offers something different: risk without reward in the short term, but relevance in the long term.

Beating him now avoids a much harder problem later, when experience and physical maturity tilt further in the younger fighter’s favor.

Both options are dangerous. That is the point. From Warren’s perspective, Joshua either proves he can still operate in the top tier or accepts a holding pattern while waiting for Fury. There is no longer much value in middle-ground fights that don’t answer questions. Joshua’s age makes that approach inefficient and potentially damaging.

This is also a timing play. Itauma’s trajectory suggests that delaying the fight only increases the difficulty. Wardley, meanwhile, represents the last available title path that doesn’t require Joshua to rebuild from the bottom of the rankings or take multiple tune-ups.

Warren’s public pressure is deliberate. It reframes Joshua’s next move as a choice between competitive relevance and strategic patience. Neither is wrong, but only one keeps Joshua in control of his career narrative at this stage.

At this point, avoiding danger is an active decision. Taking it is another.