Even the win over Teofimo Lopez, as dominant as it looked, just confirmed what we already knew. Shakur controlled the distance with his jab and waited for Lopez to miss, which is an approach that requires discipline rather than creativity when facing a shorter opponent who lacks a structured attack. It was a solid performance, but the test felt entirely familiar.

The Myth of Era Control

We have to judge these fights by what they actually demand from a boxer, and the Lopez fight never forced Shakur to change his rhythm or deal with a sustained threat. Since the match rewarded the positioning and patience he already possesses, the result showed he’s proficient without proving he can handle new challenges.

Talking about clearing out an era is getting ahead of the evidence because big names only matter if they bring the kind of pressure that forces a fighter to change. Beating opponents who all fall into the same traps produces consistency instead of growth.

The fighters who could actually change this narrative are still waiting, and we need to see him against guys with similar reach and layered offenses who can maintain pressure for twelve rounds. Until those fights happen, any claims about his ceiling are just theories.

This isn’t an attack on Shakur’s talent, but rather a way to be more precise with our evaluation. The next phase of his career shouldn’t be defined by how often he fights, but by how he reacts when his usual tricks stop working. That is the point Edwards seems to miss, and it is exactly where Shakur will eventually have to prove his greatness.