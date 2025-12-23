33 Million Global Viewers Watch Joshua vs. Paul on Netflix

A Boxing Moment That Went Global

This wasn’t just a boxing match. It trended #1 in 45 countries, including the US, UK, Mexico, and Argentina. It made Netflix’s Top 10 in 91 countries. Let’s not mince words here: this was a cultural moment, and Jake Paul – love him or hate him – put himself in the ring with one of boxing’s biggest names. People watched, and they stayed.

33 million didn’t just tune in – they committed. From opening bell to the knockout, this wasn’t just fight night. This was an event. And for Netflix, it was a major win.

Star Power and Impressions

But it wasn’t just about the viewership. The fight generated 1.25 billion impressions on Netflix’s social channels, with 214 million views on a knockout clip alone. Let that sink in. This wasn’t just a fight – it was a global media frenzy. Almost 600,000 people experienced it live across commercial venues in the US, showing just how deep the reach went.

Ringside? It wasn’t just boxing. Swae Lee, Rick Ross, and Bert Kreischer added a layer of celebrity sheen to an already star-studded night.

This was a well-executed spectacle that lived up to the expectations. The reach, the numbers, the moments – all real.

What’s Next for Netflix and MVP?

Joshua vs. Paul was just the start. Netflix’s partnership with Most Valuable Promotions is already setting a new standard. With future events like NFL Christmas Day, WWE Raw, and MLB Opening Night lined up, this is just the beginning of what looks like a game-changing era for live sports streaming.

On the boxing side, it’s clear: Paul can sell. MVP’s made its name, and Paul’s following brings in millions. But unless Paul faces someone who can really test him, this boxing career will always be a sideshow. And sooner or later, fans will start to notice.